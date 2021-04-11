Fabio Panetta, photographed in Rome. REMO CASILLI

Fabio Panetta, a member of the powerful Executive Committee of the European Central Bank (ECB), stands out as the most energetic voice of the body in favor of a determined action to avoid the dangers of the coronavirus crisis. In this videoconference interview, Panetta (Rome, 61 years old) insists on the need to act to avoid that, in the end, the costs of waiting soar.

Question. The recovery in the euro area is still very fragile. Vaccine distribution is progressing slowly. How does this affect the economy?

Answer. There is a little less uncertainty, but it is still high. The distribution of the vaccine is accelerating, but it is still slow. And the pandemic is advancing rapidly in some countries, affecting growth prospects. While the US will regain its pre-crisis level this year, the euro zone will not do so before mid-2022. We may have definitely lost two years of growth. Inflation will remain below our 2% target in the medium term, contrary to the US, UK or Canada. We must be more ambitious to raise growth potential and to bring inflation closer to our target. And we need to give consumers and investors greater assurance about the prospects for the European economy.

P. After an Easter without tourists, it is not clear if the summer can be saved. Recovery is increasingly delayed. Do you think the Spanish government’s forecasts for this year are too optimistic?

R. In general, it would be unwise to bet on a speedy recovery. There are risks that may prevent the planned improvements from materializing. And even if we manage to emerge from the pandemic soon, we will realize that the damage to the economy is greater than what we see now. Nothing prevents the euro zone from having a robust recovery, but for that, the economy must be supported with the right level of monetary and fiscal stimulus. Prudence tells us that it is better to inject too many stimuli than to fall short.

P. Many analysts fear an uneven recovery between countries. Are you worried about possible damage to Spain or Italy from an early withdrawal of stimulus?

R. There is a significant risk of divergence. The pandemic has affected each country differently, depending on its exposure to the most affected sectors. But there has been a common European response. If we wisely use the 750,000 million euros of the EU recovery instrument —Next Generation EU–, the way out of the crisis can be more homogeneous. This instrument must be linked to necessary reforms in each country. If funds are invested in growth sectors with the future in mind, the recovery will be more balanced. If successful, this plan could be the prototype for a future common tax instrument.

P. Should Europe follow the example of the US and inject more stimulus?

R. The US stimulus plan is ambitious, especially this year, and that largely explains why its growth trajectory is moving away from that of Europe. Maintain the economy hot benefits employment, investment and productivity. And faster recovery helps the most disadvantaged members of society. In Europe we must now implement the EU recovery instrument so that the Commission can disburse the funds soon. And we should consider new fiscal impulses so that demand returns more quickly to its potential.

P. The German Constitutional has paralyzed the ratification of the aid plan, which was already late. Are you afraid that the funds will not arrive on time?

R. I hope the court will make a decision as soon as possible. We need European resources to be released quickly. All partners, including Germany, will benefit from a strong and rapid European recovery.

P. A year has passed since the ECB launched its most important anti-crisis program. Are you worried about the higher profitability in the debt market?

R. In December we expanded the pandemic emergency program to 1.85 trillion and in March we accelerated purchases. Those decisions have been very effective, protecting the European debt market because we saw the risk that the increase in yields in the US would spread to the euro zone. This has pushed real interest rates down, adding further stimulus to the recovery. If we had not intervened, the tightening of financing conditions would have had a negative impact on growth and inflation in Europe. With inflation forecasts below 2% we cannot accept tougher financing conditions. It would not be consistent with our mandate. Maintaining favorable financing conditions is an intermediate objective to achieve our primary objective, which is inflation close to 2%.

P. While the eurozone fails to get close to the 2% target, some economists warn of unwanted inflation in the US as a result of the Biden plan. Is the end of the era of very low inflation nearing?

R. In the United States, inflation is returning to healthy levels because monetary and fiscal policy work together strongly. The inflation forecast in the euro zone is unsatisfactory. Inflation will temporarily rise this year, but for cyclical reasons that will fade in 2022. However, with a more dynamic policy mix, we too could benefit from improvements in the global economy.

P. After their preponderant role in the previous crisis, central bankers are returning to the eye of the hurricane. These Superpowers, which at one time seemed momentary, are they forever?

R. The best way for central bankers to be less relevant in the future is to ensure that the economy improves and inflation achieves its goal. I’d love to get back to our boring image. We probably are already, but I’d like to be even more so. (Laughter) That would be a sign that we have delivered.

P. Quoting the pop group Daft Punk, as you did in a speech, is not the best to sound boring. There he demanded a more energetic action from the ECB.

R. He wanted to warn of the high costs of delaying the necessary decisions. That does not mean that you always have to act urgently. My request for more action is conditioned on a situation, like the current one, in which we are far from our inflation target. Take action only when necessary. But if you delay, you will have to be more energetic in the future. We have already experienced this situation in the past.

P. Some of the northern hawks who sit with you on the Governing Council of the ECB do not share that idea.

R. There may be different sensitivities about the speed of decision making, but we agree on the direction of monetary policy. I want to acknowledge the key role of President Lagarde. In a situation of high uncertainty, with a very different perception of reality between some members of the Board and others, it has managed to maintain unanimity or a very large majority in the decisions adopted.

P. Given the magnitude of the crisis, will the ECB have to expand its arsenal of measures?

R. We have room for maneuver, because we have only used part of the € 1.85 trillion program. But if we spend that money and still miss the goal, we have to do more. We cannot be satisfied with inflation of 1.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023. And the argument that the time horizon can be lengthened is not convincing. The ECB has not achieved its goal for too many years. If we wait, it will be even more costly as it would make it more difficult to anchor inflation expectations and we would risk a permanent reduction in economic potential.

P. How are studies going to launch the digital euro?

R. A digital euro would offer all Europeans a form of sovereign money to make safe and free digital payments in the euro zone while protecting privacy. The Governing Council will decide in the coming months whether to start preparations to create this instrument. We will analyze all the factors, such as compliance with the regulations against money laundering or tax evasion. We must understand all its implications before making a decision. If all these steps are passed, we would be ready to launch the digital euro in five years.

P. Are you not afraid that countries like China will take the lead?

R. China started working on its digital currency in 2013 and is more advanced. Canada and Sweden are going somewhat faster. In the euro zone we are in a similar situation to the United States, Japan or the United Kingdom. But this is not a race. There is too much at stake. We learn from each other and cooperate.

P. In these months of contacts with the entities, have they managed to assuage your concern?

R. We are well aware of the risks that a poorly designed digital euro could pose to financial stability. But there are ways to avoid them. We are going to act with the utmost care and this should give security to banks and intermediaries. Under no circumstances will we put financial stability or intermediation at risk.

P. The ECB is immersed in the revision of its strategy, which should address the fight against climate change and change the inflation target from “close to, but below, 2%” to the more direct formulation of 2%.

R. Nothing is decided yet. We are discussing the optimal goal. I think that 2% is the most appropriate level and that it should be symmetrical. On climate change, our primary objective is price stability, but we also want to include this very important aspect. President Lagarde is very committed to the ECB doing its part in the fight against climate change. We will have an answer throughout this year.