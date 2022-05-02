He had left the document at the entrance and they had given him a pass, no one realized that Fabio Palotti had not returned to pick it up

Investigations into the death of Fabio Palotti continue, the investigators want to find out the truth. The worker died crushed by the elevator, while he was carrying out an intervention inside the Foreign Ministry.

There are several steps to clarify, which still do not find an answer to the questions of the elevator’s family and those of the police officers. Fabio Palotti finished his shift at 10pm on that tragic day. They had kept hers identification document at the entrance and had given him a guest badge. So why did no one realize that the worker did not return to retrieve his identity document and return the pass?

Fabio Palotti’s body found the next morning

His lifeless body he was only found after 8:00 the next morning, when a colleague went to the scene and saw his car still in the parking lot. It was he who made the tragic discovery of his body in the elevator shaft. The 39-year-old was initially thought to have fallen, but early exams showed that he tried to seek shelter in a cavitybut it remained crushed by the elevator. The latter should have been in maintenance mode, so why did it move?

An appraisal was requested to verify and understand what really happened to Fabio Palotti. Maybe the button maintenance did not work or did the lift operator himself forget to activate it? But why was he doing the surgery alone? Could he do it?

The latest messages sent from the victim’s cell phone date back to around 6:30 pm, when he wrote to his friends to encourage his Roma that was about to take the field. That phone however, was not still found.

The victim’s dad also points the finger at security in the facility. Nobody has heard the screams of his son and no one has realized that it never is exited the building.