Fabio Nova decides to give us a break, this is how the competitor of Men and Women showed himself

Without a shadow of a doubt Fabio Nova is one of the most talked about contestants to the throne over Men and women. During the last few episodes the man showed himself in Maria De Filippi’s studio with a completely new look. Let’s find out all the details together.

Fabio Nova is a well-known competitor from Men and women starting from the last edition of the program. Man practices the profession of I photograph and he showed up in Maria De Filippi’s studio to make new acquaintances. Since last year the public has been used to seeing him with the long gray hair collected in a pigtail.

However, now the knight has decided to give us a cut. In fact Fabio, over the last few days, went to the hairdresser to get a new one look. To show the new aspect of him was himself through the social where he usually shares his wonderful photographs. The man cut his hair leaving him slightly wavy and graying.

Who is Fabio Nova

Fabio Nova was born in in the city of Milan in 1959. After completing his studies at the Gonzaga Institute, he enrolled at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart from which he graduated a few years later. Subsequently, he specialized in Photography at the IED. From here, Fabio began working in the world of entertainment and advertising by photographing important models like Naomi Campbell and Alba Parietti.

Fabio Nova: the relationship with Tina Cipollari to Men and Women

Since its entry to Men and womenFabio had many squabbles with Tina Cipollari. The famous columnist raised numerous criticisms towards the knight because of his behavior towards the women he decided to attend. Despite this, the man has not given up on continuing his path towards new acquaintances in the program conducted by Maria De Filippi.