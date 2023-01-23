Wednesday, January 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage of the Tour of San Juan

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Fabio Jakobsen

Fabio Jakobsen.

Fabio Jakobsen.

The day was carried out over 201 kilometers.

Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage of the Back to San Juan, Argentina, which took place this Monday between fertile valley Y Jachal, of 201 kilometers, the longest of the 2023 edition.

See also  F1 | Vettel makes fun of the rules with his underpants over his tracksuit

Advance….

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

See also  Camila, daughter of Mauricio Diez Canseco, was not at her father's wedding with Lisandra Lizama: "I don't know her"

#Fabio #Jakobsen #won #stage #Tour #San #Juan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UAE looks to the future with a smart and sustainable transport sector

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result