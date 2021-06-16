Jakobsen’s new teeth are another step in his recovery from the terrible crash in the Tour of Poland in early August 2020. “I am extremely grateful for all the work that has been done to get my teeth back,” writes Jakobsen. on Instagram.

,,I want to thank all doctors and dentists for the work that has been done over the past eight months. You guys are awesome. The result is amazing and I am extremely grateful. I think my teeth are beautiful. We spent many car trips to Nijmegen, Rosmalen and Grave for it, but it has all been worth it.”

Jakobsen then focuses on his new goals in cycling: ,,First the national championships of the coming weekend with a big smile. Then the training camp in Livigno, the Tour de Wallonia and the Vuelta.