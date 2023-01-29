Australian cyclist Sam Welsford has achieved his second consecutive day success in the Tour of San Juan. The Team DSM rider was the fastest in the bunch sprint in the seventh and final stage. As in the sixth stage, he trumped Fabio Jakobsen. The Soudal–Quick-Step sprinter finished second. Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to fifth place.
#Fabio #Jakobsen #phone #stuck #face #full #sprint #ended #worse
Security Policy | Marin will visit Sweden on Thursday, Sweden’s Kristersson emphasized joining NATO “hand in hand” in a press release
Policy|Security policySanna Marin meets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Marin is the first prime minister that Kristersson receives in Sweden...
Leave a Reply