Australian cyclist Sam Welsford has achieved his second consecutive day success in the Tour of San Juan. The Team DSM rider was the fastest in the bunch sprint in the seventh and final stage. As in the sixth stage, he trumped Fabio Jakobsen. The Soudal–Quick-Step sprinter finished second. Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to fifth place.

#Fabio #Jakobsen #phone #stuck #face #full #sprint #ended #worse