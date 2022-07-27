The crowd pullers entertained the large crowd almost every round. Among others, Taco van der Hoorn, Danny van Poppel and Timo Roosen and the local hero from Chaam, Jaap Roelen, attacked. And with that it was enjoyed. With a beer in hand, a warm sausage roll or fries topped with far too much sauce.

The Eight, which was canceled twice due to the corona crisis, was started with a minute of silence in memory of former secretary Theo van der Westenlaken. Impressive, because the riders also took off their helmets. That did something to people.

Van der Poel, winner of the criteriums in Boxmeer and Surhuisterveen, had to recognize his superior in winner of a stage in the recent Tour de France, Fabio Jakobsen. ,,He is the deserved winner’, he said shortly afterwards.

#Fabio #Jakobsen #beats #Mathieu #van #der #Poel #Dylan #van #Baarle #mighty #sprint #Acht #van #Chaam