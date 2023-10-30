the case

Wild violence before Olympique Marseille-Olympique Lyon, postponement of the tenth matchday of Ligue1. The supporters of the home team pelted the Lyon bus with stones and bottles while traveling to the Velodrome stadium, the windows were shattered and the coach Fabio Grosso was hit in the face. In the images of Amazon Prime Video the 2006 world champion can be seen, bleeding, inside the stadium, where he was treated and his eye was bandaged. The match was postponed.



00:52