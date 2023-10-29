Sassaiola Marseille fans against Lyon coach, Fabio Grosso injured in the face

Lyon coach Fabio Grosso – and player of the Italian national team that won the World Cup in 2006 (he scored the goal in the semi-final against Germany and the decisive penalty in the final against France) – was injured while he was on the bus with the team heading to the Velodrome for face Marseille, in the evening postponement of Ligue1.

The vehicle was stoned by some Marseille fans and the shattered windows injured the face of the 2006 world champion, who was hit by a full bottle a few millimeters from the eye and left the bus bleeding. His deputy Raffaele Longo was also injured in the eye. The players are also in shock.

Lyon asked not to play the match, scheduled for 8.45pm and so it was. The Ligue 1 match has been cancelled. The official communication was projected on the big screens of the Velodrome.

