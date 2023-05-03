“The Frosinone in A? A company like that ofItaly 2006″. And in both victories there is the hand of Fabio Grosso, 17 years ago man of the World Cup on the pitch, today leader of the great surprise of Serie B on the bench. “These are businesses that become memories, you put them in the drawer and move on”. And so, after a coaching career full of team changes, Grosso found the island happy with him in Ciociaria. Here is the Active world of the hero of Germany 2006.