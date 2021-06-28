Home » Tips » Fabio Fulco: the former Chiabotto has become a father

Fabio Fulco realizes his great dream of becoming a father: his partner Veronica Papa, on Sunday 27 June 2021, gave birth to their daughter, Agnes, defined by her mother as a true “miracle”. The happiness of the two new parents cannot be described.

Agnes Fulco has finally come into the world. The little girl of Veronica Pope is Fabio Fulco was born on Sunday 27 June 2021, to the delight of mum and dad, who thus become parents for the first time. The wish of paternity of the former historical boyfriend of Cristina Chiabotto is what arci known. The charming Neapolitan actor even when he was with the former Miss Italy she always expressed her desire to have a child, but at that moment the girlfriend, who became a mother with di Luce Maria last May 7, 2021 together with her husband Marco Roscio, had not felt it.

Fabio Fulco announces the birth of his first child

Read also: Men and women: Veronica and Giovanni leave the program?

Today, however, finally the dream comes true also for Fulco, who has found happiness next to his young partner after the end of the long relationship – 12 years – with Chiabotto. And it becomes so at an important age: 50 years round round. When now, perhaps, he had lost hope.

“Today is best day of my life!”, Wrote the actor on his Instagram profile, where he posted an image of a statue of a woman holding a child in her arms. THE statue symbolizes love and birth.

Little Fulco’s name revealed

If Fabio does not mention the girl’s name – in recent weeks he only anticipated that it would bear the name of a Saint – for her part the model of his heart, which made him the happiest man in the world, has always posted instead on Instagram the shot of her baby accompanied by the following comment:

“Yesterday morning I collaborated with God for the realization of a miracle 27 • 06 • 21 ″ 27 • 06 • 21