After the sensational farewell announcement of Fabio Fazio at Rai, numerous indiscretions are emerging on the web about who could take the place of the famous conductor. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Fabio Fazio is one of the conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. A few weeks ago, the presenter announced that he had completed his adventure in the Rai networks. Therefore, we will soon see him at the helm of the conduction Of discovery on Nine.

After Fazio’s departure from the scene, now everyone is wondering who will replace him. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, instead of What’s the weather likein the early evening of Sunday on Rai 3 could be broadcast Reports Of Siegfried Ranucci.

It’s not all. As for the datethe new edition of Reports could debut on the small screen on Sunday 8 October 2023. The news was spread by “Tv Blog”. With these words the source announced that Siegfried Ranucci could become theheir by Fabio Fazio:

Starting next season, the Sunday evening slot will be occupied by Report by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fabio Fazio says goodbye to Rai

After well 40 years career, Fabio Fazio decided to say Goodbye to Rai permanently. L’announcement it came a few weeks ago from the conductor himself during the last episode of What’s the weather like: