Fabio Fazio to Muschio Selvaggio: “They didn’t kick me out of Rai”

Wild MossFedez’s podcast now co-hosted by Mr. Marra, returns starting Monday 23 October with an episode featuring Fabio Fazio as a guest.

An appointment in which the host retraces what happened in the last months of his professional life, but also the new adventure begun on the Nove with his What’s the weather like.

“I never said that they kicked me out of RAI – declares Fabio Fazio – it’s clear that when you stay in a place for 40 years it’s like a home and when they tell you that the rent won’t be renewed, there’s a bit of disorientation. . I had had solid reasons in previous years, there were many posts by Salvini that concerned me…”. And he continues smiling: “But I’m sure he wanted me, I’m sure of this thing, he wanted me and Fedez at all costs and Saviano too!”.

Regarding Roberto Saviano, the presenter then declares: “The fact that Roberto Saviano’s program is not broadcast makes no sense and no use. You can not broadcast a program because it doesn’t work, but you can’t not broadcast it because he did it. Roberto is one of the greatest contemporary intellectuals, a writer protected by the state who cannot go on state TV, it is a paradox… and it is absurd to give up his value.”

On the role of public service, however, Fabio Fazio is convinced that “the idea of ​​television as a collective moment is residual and that is, if anything, the great objective that public television should carry out: to find moments in which the general public can recognize itself in terms of unity, however it is a great job which implies a radical change which in my opinion is no longer thinkable”.

And about the new adventure of What’s the weather like, whose first episode on the Nine obtained a 10% share, declared: “I rejoiced… wait a moment, 10% is an unexpected result… it would have been worse to do a third. Now it can only get worse, after a resounding success we can only go down!”.