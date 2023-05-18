Farewell to Rai after 40 years for the conductor. Here’s how much he will earn.

After 40 years in Rai Fabio Fazio has officially said goodbye to move to channel nine. It is still unclear what program he will host but the journalist has signed his contract with the Warner Bros.

Obviously a journalist like Fazio in Rai for many years to decide to change must have had great guarantees and obviously a respectable contract.

These are just rumours, but apparently Fazio will receive 2.5 million euros a year. He would have signed a four-year contract and for this he will receive a total of 10 million euros.

“My work will continue elsewhere, on the other hand not all protagonists are given for all narratives, I’ve realized that. And so I continue to do my job serenely elsewhere, which is what I’ve always done in these 40 years” – this is his greeting to those who have followed him over the years.

There Warners announced that he is very happy to “to welcome a champion like Fabio Fazio and proud that one of the most relevant and influential faces of Italian television has chosen Warner Bros. Discovery and Canale Nove to continue his extraordinary career“.

“In the coming weeks, the projects in which he will be involved will be announced and the role he will play, thanks to his talent and experience, in the development in Italy of the Warner Bros. Discovery group, one of the leading media operators worldwide. The project will include Luciana Littizzetto, star of Italian comedy and protagonist together with Fazio of one of the most successful artistic combinations, among the longest and most profitable in Italian television” – reads the press release.

At this point there is also curiosity to know who will take the place of Fabio Fazio. Numerous names are circulating in these hours. From Nicholas Porro who from Mediaset could decide to move to Rai but also Paolo Bonolis. And then there is Massimo Giletti taken out of La7, he is free and would be ready to return to state television.