Rai, the usual partisan Fazio against commerce: “The sadness of a few paid for with everyone’s money”. The comment

What’s the weather like (Rai 3), conducted for immemorial eons from Fabio Fazio with a splash of acidity Littizzetto, is become unwatchable. The conductor bundles together a theory of characters that seem to come out of a program tree from the 80s like the legendary one Ms Confetti played by the great Maurice Ferriniall wraps and celebrations of Unity.

It opened last night Michael Serra with an eerie monologue against shopping malls which would destroy sociability and would only be devoted to profit. And instead we naive believed that they were charities dedicated to public charity! Really Confetti – Greenhouse seems to have stepped out of the dark past to make a public tirade against capitalism and its horrible objectives which would then be those of the just gain that rewards the risk of the enterprise.

But the “amusing” thing is that the impactful shopping centers – as Serra defines them – are almost always authorized by the left that governs at the local level. The usual contradictions that make us think about coherence and the “party of the Ztl” in which i radical-chic members pontificate against the “horrors of shopping malls” (to be pronounced with a soft r), except then authorize them low down.

Finished on surreal monologue there was the epiphany of the writer and physicist Paul Jordan come to present – like everyone else – yet another Christmas book hoping to replicate the success of “The solitude of prime numbers” which was a sensational case of correctness of the title which however corresponds to a convoluted and boring storymade of chalk dust and abstruse symbols.

Subscribe to the newsletter

