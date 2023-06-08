Fabio Fazio goes to pick up his daughter: “I’ve been waiting for 35 minutes”

While waiting for the new television adventure on Discovery, Fabio Fazio shared a private moment on social media, which somehow saw his daughter as the protagonist.

The conductor, who has two children, Michele and Caterina Fazio aged 18 and 14 respectively, has published in his profile Instagram a video of him while he waits in the car for his daughter to leave a party.

“I’m standing still waiting for the end of the school year party to get my daughter back and I’m waiting 35 minutes – said Fabio Fazio in the video – This is very funny because there are other cars with fathers on the other side of the road and mothers who are waiting and we are all in the same situation”.

“We can’t call because it’s forbidden or we give the impression of being anxious but we have to wait smiling. Nothing, nobody comes out, very good” concluded the presenter.

Many followers saw themselves in the situation experienced by Fazio and expressed their “solidarity” with the conductor. “We’ve all been there,” someone wrote. And there are also those who joked: “You’ll see, the worst is yet to come”.