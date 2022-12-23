“I’m not a do-gooder, I’m just trying not to be a professional at aggression. Also because I don’t know how to do it”. Thus Fabio Fazio in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he did not hide that he could soon leave the small screen: “I have been working for 40 years and if the so-called“ quota 103 ”passes, I will leave in two years. I’ve done a lot, I’ve seen a lot, I have a beautiful family. Retirement doesn’t scare me.”

Then on the broadcast invitation to Enzo Biagi, the doyen of journalism to whom Il Fatto was closed and expelled from Rai: “Was it a risk for my career? Of course. Would I do it again? Obvious. I put up with the feel-good label for years, it wasn’t easy, believe me”. And speaking of the feel-good label, he rejects it to the sender: “I’m not a do-gooder, I just try not to be a professional in aggression. Also because I don’t know how to do it”. Then he adds: “There are journalists and journalists who are invited on TV or who write books only because they use the weapon of aggression, of intrusion into the lives of others. But in this way you stop being a journalist, you become something else”.

On the complex relationship with politics: “Why do the “Salvinians” hate me? What do I know. When you’re at the table with your family, with the TV on and direct attacks coming from the news, let’s say it’s not a pleasure”. Things are going better with Berlusconi, who at most contests his stubble and invites him to cut it off. Then he rejects the rumors that he is on the left: “If that were the case, the left would have to defend me from attacks every time, don’t you think? Instead, silence. Evidently I’m not someone who can be classified, I’m an easy target because I have no labels even if, of course, I’m a progressive”.

Then in the historic interview with Pope Francis Fabio Fazio said that for some time through the Pope’s collaborators he had been trying to have him at Che tempo che fa but the Pope replied: “Fabio, it’s not the time yet, when he arrives we will both notice, it’s just going to happen.” Then, the twist, while the conductor was in the studio for the editing of the program. “The phone rang. Unknown number. I usually never answer when I don’t recognize the caller. But that day, I don’t know why, I replied. From the other side came a voice: “I am the Pope”. And I said, “Oh my.” And he: “No, at the most he can say oh, my papa”. Thus began one of the most beautiful adventures of my life.

And his biggest mistake? Having sung in Sanremo, when he led it in 2014: “I did it together with Laetitia Casta and it was a disaster. There I overestimated my abilities and it was a mistake, because I should have been more aware of my limits. But I think the biggest mistakes are the wasted opportunities.”