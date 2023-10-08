“I will never say anything against Rai, after so much time spent not eating from the plate but cooking that dish”. Thus Fabio Fazio, ready for the return of Che tempo che fa sul Nove, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “Why did I leave Rai? It’s as if someone told you they won’t renew your house rent or you’re sleeping on the street; or go look for another house. I didn’t leave secretly. I had an important and exciting offer from Warner Bros Discovery, a group that had been looking for me for six years.”

After recalling his debut at 19 years old as an impersonator on Pronto Raffaella, Fazio retraced the last phases in Rai up to the move to Nove. “In March the CEO told me that he would not stay and could not renew his contract. At that point negotiations with Discovery began. I didn’t sneak away under cover of darkness. Simply no one showed up and so I understood that the story ended there. At that point I happily moved on to what I consider a second life.”

Then the “Salvini” theme. Fazio said he stopped counting his personal attacks on him: “I had reached 124. Then I lost count.” Then he added: “If I were part of the Democratic Party or anyone else I would certainly still be in Rai. I’ve never had any kind of help, and I wouldn’t dream of asking for it. Because if you ask for help you’ve finished doing your job.”

“Freedom is a kind of solitude,” he added. “I don’t live in Rome but in Milan, with my family. I don’t date almost anyone. If I had had someone behind me, my years would have been different, I would still be on Rai 1 where I arrived in 2017. I look ahead without regrets.”

But let it not be said that he is a martyr. “You can find just one statement in which I am a martyr. I said I’m going to a company where I feel welcome, to do a well-paid job. How much? The wonderful aspect of working in the private sector is being able to answer this question: my business”.

The right-wing government changed RAI but, explained Fazio, “more generally in the country, one has the impression that the idea of ​​the public has been abdicated, transforming it into government. It’s as if, when the mayor changes, the bus route changes. It is precisely the general idea of ​​public service that I find very transformed, and it doesn’t just apply to TV. It’s as if there was a de facto premiership. Everyone considers it normal that even schools or healthcare must respond to the government. Instead, there are values ​​that should be acquired.”

Finally on Meloni: “He did what I thought he would do. Not being able to do much, she is devoting a lot of attention to identity battles, none of which seems acceptable to me.” Compared to Schlein, “he’s trying, in a complicated situation.” And regarding Salvini “I was struck when he said that migrants arrive with cell phones and shoes. Shoes are one thing that defines our humanity. I found it to be a phrase of definitive violence, with no return.”