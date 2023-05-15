Fabio Fazio greets Rai: “Not everyone is suitable for all narratives”

“My work will continue elsewhere, after all, not all protagonists are suitable for all narratives”. Thus Fabio Fazio today commented on his farewell to Rai. “I realized this and therefore I continue to do my job serenely elsewhere which is what I have always done in these 40 years”, added the presenter of “Che tempo che fa”, on the day of his official passage at Discovery. Together with him, his team will also move to Nove, starting with Luciana LIttizzetto.

“On this occasion too, I can only express my gratitude to all the people I have worked with throughout my life at Rai, I will only keep a wonderful memory of them”, he underlined on Tg3, while announcing this evening’s guests.

A move accompanied by much controversy, but seen as a great opportunity by Discovery. “We are thrilled to welcome a star player like Fabio Fazio and proud that one of the most relevant and influential faces of Italian television has chosen Warner Bros. Discovery and Canale Nove to continue his extraordinary career,” said Alessandro Araimo, head of Italy and the Iberian Peninsula from Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our commitment has always been to attract the best talents and the arrival of Fabio and Luciana in our group is the best possible confirmation”.