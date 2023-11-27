At Che tempo Che Fa, Fabio Fazio explains the reason for the absence of one of his regular guests

During the most recent episode of What’s the weather likethe famous program broadcast on Nove, Fabio Fazio was the protagonist of a sad announcement. The famous presenter declared that one of her regular guests is facing a serious loss due to which she was unable to be present in the studio. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Serious mourning for a well-known face on Italian television. To spread the sad announcement it was Fabio Fazio, during the hosting of What’s the weather like, the format broadcast on Nove. In the episode aired on Sunday 26 November 2023, the presenter had to explain to viewers the reason for theabsence of a regular guest.

We are talking about Roberto Burioni, well-known Italian virologist, immunologist and scientific communicator. The expert lost his dear mother, Elvira Bovicelli who was 93 years old. With these words Fazio spread the news live:

Professor Roberto Burioni will not be there this evening due to the serious loss that has struck him.

The words of Roberto Burioni

There news Mrs. Elvira’s death was also communicated by her children. According to what the “Corriere Adriato” reports, in this way Roberto Burioni would have given thelast farewell to his dear mother:

In the pain of the loss I recognize the fortune of having grown up in a very happy family and now I like to imagine that my mother is back together with my father

According to some rumors, Elvira Bovicelli was hospitalized in hospital. About two months ago, her husband also passed away, Gaetano Burioni who was 94 years old. Roberto Burioni’s father was a well-known man in Fermignano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino.