Former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is at the head of institutional relations at BTG
It fell to the ex-minister of the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and current senior manager of BTG Pactual, Fábio Faria, invite 10 businessmen from different sectors to lunch with the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto this Tuesday (May 23, 2023). Who organized the event was the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA). Present at the meeting were:
- Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), Majority Leader in the Chamber;
- Arthur Lira (PP-AL), President of the Chamber;
- Andre EstevesChairman of the Board of Directors of BTG Pactual;
- Benjamin SteinbruchCEO of Grupo Vicunha;
- Carlos Sanchez, president of the NC Group, in the pharmaceutical sector;
- Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), federal deputy and rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Chamber;
- Elmar Nascimento (União-BA), leader of União Brasil in the Chamber;
- Fabio Faria, senior manager of institutional relations at BTG Pactual;
- Fernando Haddadfinance Minister;
- Flávio RochaChairman of the Board of Directors of the Guararapes Group;
- Isaac SidneyPresident of Febraban;
- João Camargochairman of the boards of CNN Brasil and Esfera Brasil;
- Joshua Gomespresident of Fiesp;
- Lucas Kallaschairman of the Cedro Participações Council, in the mining sector;
- Ricardo Fariaowner of Granja Faria, in the poultry business;
- Roberto Campos Neto – President of the Central Bank;
- Rodrigo Maia, former deputy and former president of the Chamber;
- Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate;
- Rubens Meninpresident of the construction company MRV Engenharia and owner of Banco Inter and CNN Brasil.
