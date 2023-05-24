Former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is at the head of institutional relations at BTG

It fell to the ex-minister of the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and current senior manager of BTG Pactual, Fábio Faria, invite 10 businessmen from different sectors to lunch with the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto this Tuesday (May 23, 2023). Who organized the event was the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA). Present at the meeting were: