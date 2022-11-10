Minister posted on Twitter after the meeting; stated that the president “knows what he represents for Brazil”

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said this Thursday (10.Nov.2022) that he had met the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and stated that the Chief Executive “it is very serene”🇧🇷 Gave the statement on your profile on twitter🇧🇷

According to Faria, the president “you know what it represents for Brazil” and “was victorious in the elections of Congress and governors”🇧🇷

“In the face of global crises and a war, Bolsonaro proved he is a great leader and was greatly underestimated”wrote the minister.

Here’s the post🇧🇷

On Tuesday (Nov 8), Fábio Faria said that Bolsonaro was “assimilating, trying to understand what happened, and what he is going to do in the next few days”🇧🇷 In an interview with the newspaper Economic valuedeclared that the Chief Executive was a “warrior during the election” and should assume a role of leader of the opposition to the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).