The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, participated in an evangelical and conservative meeting in the State of Florida, in the United States, on the night of Friday, 7th, alongside the Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, considered a fugitive from the Brazilian police in the United States. .

The minister was one of the guests at the Governe Conference event, which discussed politics and religion. In addition to him and the blogger, the councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB-MG), the federal deputy Lucas Gonzalez (Novo-MG), the grandson of João Baptista Figueiredo – last president of the military dictatorship – Paulo Renato de Oliveira Figueiredo Filho, pastors and the former world champion for the Brazilian soccer team Rivaldo.

At the event, Faria attacked leftist politicians and said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency, has a project to perpetuate himself in power. For him, “left politicians only think about the next election”.

The minister also took the opportunity to dialogue with evangelicals. He said he converted at the end of 2018 and claimed that people only discovered what is right and left because of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The concept of right and left only emerged when a conservative politician came and now we have a conservative president,” said Faria. “No one knew what right and left were and you did. I did not know.”

In a statement, the minister said he was invited to speak at an event by a pastor at a church he and his family attend in Orlando. “If I had known that he (Allan dos Santos) was going, I would not have attended,” he said.

inquiry

Allan dos Santos has been in the United States since Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered his arrest on October 5th. Moraes ordered the arrest in the investigation of the digital militias, and indicated that the name of the Bolsonarista blogger should be included on the International Police (Interpol) Red Diffusion list to “make his arrest possible, in this country or in another”.

In the representation sent to the Supreme, PF delegate Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro asked for Allan’s preventive detention based on the frequent practice of threatening crimes, attacks against honor and incitement to commit a crime, as well as the participation of a criminal organization.

The blogger was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube and had the blog Terça Livre closed. He still maintains a page on the Telegram app, where he has 121,000 followers.

On the platform, Allan said the purpose was “to defeat communism by the force of the cross.” At the event, the blogger stated that there is a war scenario and that, on the one hand, there are psychopaths, murderers, thieves, Satanists; on the other, there are “normal” people.

