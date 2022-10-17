Minister is the husband of Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, who is the founder of the cosmetics company

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said on Saturday (15.Oct.2022) that the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) and people close to the PT campaign “spread hundreds of fake news every day”. In the publication, on his Twitter profile, Faria questions the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and Twitter. “Are you just going to watch?”, he writes.

In response, Janones denied spreading fake news and said that the minister will return next year to “Jequiti’s gigolo life”. The statement refers to the marriage of Fábio Faria with presenter Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, who is the founder of the cosmetics company.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to impeach Janones (Avante), who, according to campaign lawyers, would be a “fake news factory” against Bolsonaro.

They declare that he abuses the media and ask that profiles of the elected deputy on social networks be suspended until the end of the 2nd round of the election.

Lula lured André Janones into his alliance in early August. Federal deputy re-elected by Minas Gerais, he was a pre-candidate for President of the Republic.

Janones is a politician with a knack for social media, something rare in Lula’s surroundings. He does not participate in the hard core of the presidential campaign, occupied mainly by PT members who have followed Lula for decades.