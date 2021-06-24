The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT), is “poker face” and “liar” for, according to him, attributing the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 to the state government.

The head of the ministry also stated that the government did not transfer R$ 20 million in resources for the construction of the Oiticica Dam. The project received a technical visit from the federal government and the delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Here the federal government of President Bolsonaro via MDR [Ministério do Desenvolvimento Regional] it has already invested BRL 280 million, it will go from BRL 300 [milhões]. And only BRL 20 [milhões] from the governor of the state, who was supposed to put it to Oiticica, the money is not here“, said.

Fábio Faria completed: “No official website, the governor has a hard time saying that every week she buys 50,000 vaccines for the state of Rio Grande do Norte, she does not buy any, because all vaccines applied in Brazil to date were bought, purchased and paid for by President Jair Messias Bolsonaro . The governor does nothing more than receive the vaccines and distribute them to the mayors to apply”

The head of the local Executive opposes the Bolsonaro government and ministers Fábio Faria, of the PSD, and Rogério Marinho, who is without a party. Both Faria and Marinho were elected federal deputies in 2018 by the state.

Oiticica Dam

President Jair Bolsonaro will carry out this Thursday (June 24, 2021) a technical visit to the Oiticica Dam, in Jucurutu (RN). The project will receive water from the North Axis of the São Francisco River integration project. The government must release another R$38 million to ensure its continuity. The entire work is budgeted at R$657.2 million and the government expects completion by December 2021.

With over 90% of execution, according to government estimates, when ready, the dam should bring water security to around 330,000 people in the municipalities of São José do Seridó and Caicó, in addition to Vale do Açu and the central region of the state. The project was conceived in 1950, but construction only began during the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, in 2013.

