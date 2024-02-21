Fabio Buoninsigni died at just 22 years old: he was the victim of a serious road accident

The 22 year old Fabio Buoninsigni He did not make it. The young referee passed away after two days of agony, while he was hospitalized in Caserta hospital. His condition, after the dramatic road accident, immediately appeared too serious.

Fabio Buoninsigni was returning home, to Quarto Flegreo, after a match he had refereed. He is crashed into an SUV, while driving along the highway. The heartbreaking news was broken by theItalian Referees Association:

The Italian Referees Association is mourning the passing of Fabio Buoninsigni of the Naples Section. The young colleague, 22 years old, was the victim of a car accident while returning home after refereeing a First Category match. The whole AIA, with the President Carlo Pacifici, the Vice Alberto Zaroli, the National Committee, the President of the CRA Campania Stefano Pagano, the President of the Napoli section Fabio Maresca and all 32 thousand Italian referees, join in the pain and join together around Fabio's family.

The news quickly spread on the web and many people published a post in memory of the young referee. He is described as a wonderful boy, whose smile will never be extinguished and will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved him. For two days, the family has hoped for a miracle. Unfortunately, upon arrival at the Caserta health facility, the doctors immediately noted his serious condition. Every attempt to save his life was useless, his heart was stopped forever after two days of agony.

Your memory will be imprinted in our soul. You will love us from heaven as you loved on earth. Your example will be a source of inspiration for those who loved you.

Fabio Buoninsigni was a law student and the son of a local football coach. He was well known for his role of referee.