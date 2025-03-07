The former Real Madrid Fabio Capello has charged Pep Guardiola in an interview in the newspaper The world, where he has assured that “his arrogance has cost several Champions” to the coach of Manchester City.

“I have lived three revolutions in football, one every 20 years or so: the Ajax de Cruyff, Milan de Sacchi and Barça de Guardiola. I have no problem saying it. Do you know what I don’t like of Guardiola? His arrogance“, starts saying about the Spanish coach.

The Madrid former technician believes that “the Champions League who won with the City was the only In the key days he always wanted to be the protagonist“

Capello considers that Guardiola “changed things and made inventions to be able to say: ‘The players do not win, I win.’ And that arrogance has cost him several Champions. I respect him, but I see that clear. In addition, although that is no longer his fault, he has done tremendous damage to football. “

The Italian believes that “everyone has spent 10 years trying to copy” and that “football has been charged. “I said: ‘Parad now, you don’t have Guardiola players!‘. In addition, the absurd idea was imposed that playing well was just, “he explained.





“What are you going to see 90 minutes of horizontal passes and passes without fighting, without careers …? Luckily football is changing. It has changed it, the first, Spain by winning the Eurocup with two ends and playing fast, “he added.