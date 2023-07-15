Livigno – Mr. Borini, you are always the first to enter the field. How come?

“Twenty years. It’s my habit, I like to arrive early, prepare well, do all the things needed for training. They don’t pay me to stay in the room anyway. I arrive and maybe even chat a little with those who are already there. Now, since I’m new, it’s also a way to speed up the relationships and acquaintances I have to make within the club. Then you’ll see me arrive sooner anyway… but maybe chat a little less. And work a little harder.”

There are a couple of coincidences of fate. You were born in March 1991, the Scudetto championship, between a 4-1 victory over Napoli and a 0-0 derby. Your idea of ​​Sampdoria?

«My idea, one of the historic Italian clubs, which comes after the big names used to winning. I consider myself almost more English than Italian and therefore my comparisons are with that football. Sampdoria for me is similar to Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle, historic teams that have won in the past and are always in pursuit of past times. And sooner or later they will succeed, see Newcastle ».

And his debut for the national team, his only appearance so far, was at the Ferraris against the USA.

«Football has these paths. I also scored my first goal in Serie A in Genoa, with Roma against the rossoblù (October 26, 2011). I happen to think about these details, but I don’t give them weight in reading. I’m not superstitious and I don’t go looking for ghosts where there aren’t any. I rather like the randomness of fate, when you meet people you didn’t expect».

You played against Pirlo twice for Roma, losing. And then with him in the national team. And now she finds him as a coach. Feelings?

«I’m not so amarcord. I don’t like going into the past… let’s say it was the time when Juventus won everything and crushed everyone. Then we met in Prandelli’s national team, but he has always been on a higher level than me. I started, he was already consolidated. And then the vision he had as a footballer is the same as he has as a coach. He sees things that others struggle to see. When you have so much talent and you know how to exploit it, it’s a great quality. Now the relationship is different, working, where roles are respected correctly. Then of course, there’s a little more chemistry between us. Because I’m not a chatterbox, I don’t like wasting words, I’ll go straight to the point. He is even more direct, without frills. We get along in this respect. My wife, who is very chatty, always asks me “what did the coach tell you” and I ask “nothing, what do you want me to say, she didn’t even greet me but everything is fine”. He is a little curtain ».

You’ve toured 8 clubs in three countries, had about twenty coaches, don’t you feel the need for stability?

“There is no such research. I move my stability according to the needs of the job. I know my job can’t give me 10 years in the same place, because it’s dynamic, you don’t know what it will be. Even in six months. You have to adapt, basically carry your home around, even if your real home is somewhere else. For me, Manchester.”

She feels more English. As?

“The way I see things. How do I analyze them. Or just how I like to stay at home, how and where I go on vacation. I choose English places. I’ve never been to Sardinia. I’m going to the Balearics, to the Algarve. And also how to eat, obviously Italian is better, but when I’m in England, English food doesn’t bother me. Time doesn’t bother me. If it’s sunny it’s annoying for me… if it’s too hot it’s annoying… In Livigno I’m fine in terms of temperature. We speak English at home, telephone and Netflix are set up in English. I read in English, I like trilogies, like Game of Thrones or The Hunger Games, or thrillers with assassins, even though I’m now reading Agassi’s biography. And of Italians, Faletti. Then they see you for who you are and not for what you do. When I go shopping I’m Borini, not the footballer Borini. In terms of football, I played more there than here. I use my experience and culture of English football to make it available to the club where I play. In Liverpool we had this, in Sunderland there were these ideas… I’m trying to direct the way towards a more international football, rather than certain narrow-mindedness».

You come from a sporting family and grew up in a small village, Padulle. Did she help you?

“Maybe yes. Dad, mom and even my sister have always played sports. Because sport was always the priority at home. I played very little at Play, in fact I was more from the countryside and fields, I was always on my bike at my friends’ house playing football that I carried in the luggage rack. There has never been a passive alternative to my days. Always something to do.”

Does your mom always run marathons?

“No, he runs ultra marathons. Now he leaves next weekend and goes from Turin to the North Cape by bike. Don’t ask me why. Yes, it’s a race (North Cape 4000). I think it should stop.”

Do you know you are on the Treccani? There are only samples.

“No. Who knows what I did encyclopaedic, my duty and nothing else».

Many coaches, but only with three, Poyet, Luis Enrique and Pirlo, have you scored double digits.

«I tend to learn from everyone, I play more or less, I always try to bring something with me. With whom everything goes well. With those who go less well you have to try to analyze the situations more, take what you need and try to optimize it. At the beginning it was more difficult, younger and immature, with time you detach yourself more from the emotional side, and you value the professional side more. You no longer tell yourself that you have to play, but that if you don’t play it’s because there’s some reason. The common denominator of the three technicians in the question is that they allowed me to play for my qualities, without trying to cripple me too much to adapt to the team. I’m not an individualist, but I put individuality at the disposal of the team. If I have to go back, I’ll go back».

She called it a “blind job”.

“There are coaches who notice it. I can also cover, I have no problem doing it, I enjoy it. But I get paid to be a striker, basically.”

You arrived at Samp on deadline. It had happened to her a couple of times before. It’s not typical for footballers to reach the end of their contract…

“It’s part of me. When I dedicate myself to something, I go to the end. When I’ve left before a deadline, it’s because there was a better opportunity for growth. I’m not one who always looks around, I always try to improve where I am, if something better comes along… I was evaluating it at the time. Now I’m of a different age, I’m looking for something different, a base on which to build something. The last two decisions were taken with this in mind. Turkey, three years ago, because I had to build more on myself. Sampdoria, now, more for the other side, the club».

Passion for architecture and interior design?

“I’m thinking of enrolling at the University. I leave the door open for when I stop playing. A passion I’ve always had, ever since I bought my first home. Now same Manchester, when you go to renovate or add something, I like to know how the whole thing is built, not just choosing the colour. That’s what my wife does. I like functional things, as I say, only the things that are needed, there must be only the things that are needed in the house».

She stopped cheering like a pirate, putting her hand between her teeth as if it were a sword. How come?

“Since three years. The time for showing others what to do is over. Everything I do serves me. Stop”.