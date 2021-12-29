Ferran Torres does not come to Barcelona alone. The Blaugrana club has also signed 17-year-old right winger Fabio Blanco, who comes from Eintracht Frankfurt although he was trained in the Valencia quarry and has signed for two and a half years to play in the Blaugrana subsidiary that Sergi Barjuan trains.

Barcelona had been following this far right from Almeria with interest for some time and last summer he was about to take over their services. However, the player changed Valencia for Eintracht under the promise of joining the first team, but his expectations were not met.

Faced with this situation, Barcelona has managed to hire him and will join the subsidiary this winter. Fabio Blanco has been international in lower categories where he has coincided with homegrown players from Barcelona such as Gavi.