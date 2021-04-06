The last thing that is lost is hope, a phrase that is applied at the Valencia Football Club right now. Despite the fact that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been following the track of Fabio Blanco for months and there is a open war for their services starting next summer in which the contract ends, the Mestalla entity continues to make efforts to stay with the player.

And is that the Valencian directive held a meeting today with the player’s agent, as advanced Sports Wave, to try to convince the player to extend his relationship with the entity. In this regard, as he learned ACE the club that has raised a improvement in sports conditions if you agree to renew, including do the preseason with the first team and have a filial file starting next year.

From the capital of Turia they consider that they are offering the player the maximum at a sporting level that can be given to a promising youngster without destabilizing the rest of the promising players. In any case, for now Fabio has not responded although it has been months since the pessimism around his figure has been installed in the offices che.

And it is that beyond sports reasons, which already resemble what Fabio claimed months ago, what Valencia wants is to shield the player with a contract of two seasons plus three optional based on sporting merits (a contract similar to the one he signed Yunus Musah). However, this is where the point of conflict lies, since the Valencian player would only accept to renew two more seasons.

The high dome that is not willing to extend the youth squad’s contract only two courses because he considers that next summer he would have to to negotiate again in an even more difficult situation -as long as the player explodes as he promises he will. Besides the ‘Ferran Torres case’ it still stings and the club does not want to train a future ‘crack’ that covers the gap of another youth squad and that finally this leave for free.

