After 17 seasons being responsible for Cruzeiro’s goal, Fábio has a new home. This Wednesday (19), the experienced 41-year-old goalkeeper was announced as a reinforcement for Fluminense for 2022. The contract is valid until December.

THE @fabiogoleiro_01 is the new reinforcement of #TimeDeGuerreiros for the 2022 season! Welcome! Find out more on our website >> https://t.co/XRKgFrmthR pic.twitter.com/4UeJysXHyE — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) January 20, 2022

“The expectation is gigantic for the team that has been formed, for the planning that has been going on since last year, with the conquest of the vacancy in the pre-Libertadores. The fan is certainly expecting a lot from this season and I am ready to help in any way possible and make 2022 a year of great joy for the tricolor fans. May we celebrate the achievements a lot”, said Fábio to Fluminense’s official website.

Fábio’s relationship with Cruzeiro ended on December 31 of last year. The idol intended to renew the contract, but there was no agreement with the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) that manages Raposa’s football and has former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno as its manager.

The goalkeeper defended the celestial goal in 976 opportunities, winning two Brazilian titles (2013 and 2014), seven Minas Gerais titles (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019) and three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018). At Vasco, where he played at the beginning of his career, the archer lifted the cups of the Brasileiro and the 2000 Mercosul Cup and the 2003 Carioca Championship.

With five letters! Fábio is the new reinforcement of Fluzão! pic.twitter.com/fLXxQDMj2Q — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) January 20, 2022

Fábio is Fluminense’s eighth reinforcement for 2022. Before the new shirt 12, Tricolor hit the sides Mario Pineida and Cris Silva, defender David Duarte, midfielder Felipe Melo, midfielder Nathan, forwards Germán Cano and Willian Bigode, in addition to coach Abel Braga.

In Laranjeiras, Fábio disputes position, mainly, with Marcos Felipe (present in 65 of the 69 games of the team in 2021) and Muriel (who was on the field twice last season and boasts 70 appearances for Tricolor). The season debut will be on the 27th, at 21:00 (Brasília time), against Bangu for the Carioca Championship.

