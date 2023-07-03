It was enough to meet in person so that Mayra Goñi and Fabio Agostini began a relationship at the end of 2017. Despite being seen as very much in love, not everything was rosy for the couple, since seven months after beginning their romance they announced their breakup. Although there was much speculation about their separation, the spanish model He revealed a detail of his sentimental relationship with the national actress.

In 2019, Fabio Agostini was invited to participate in one of the editions of the program “The value of truth“, broadcast on the screens of Latina and hosted by Beto Ortiz. During his time in the red chair, the man born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria answered 21 questions about his sentimental life, which generated various reactions from viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini and Mayra Goñi: why did they end their media relationship?

What was the question to Fabio Agostini with which “The Value of Truth” won?

Throughout the program, the popular “Galáctico” surprised his friends, who accompanied him on the set of Latina, by revealing his adventures with characters from the Peruvian show business. However, he admitted that Mayra Goñi was the love of his life and suffered a lot from the end of their relationship. But that is not all, The Spaniard had to tell a secret to take the S/50,000.

The model came to Beto Ortiz’s space with a clear objective: to answer all the questions in “The value of truth”. Along these lines, the driver congratulated Fabio Agostini for having completed almost the entire questionnaire and answering honestly. For this reason, he asked him if he was willing to continue and win the jackpot, to which the Spaniard said that he was willing to continue without imagining what would come.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Fabio Agostini do after moving away from EEG and television?

“You were unfaithful to Mayra Goñi”, was the last question asked by the driver. Immediately, the influencer replied: “Yeah”. Beto Ortiz repeated the question again, since the polygraph had denied it, but Fabio Agostini reaffirmed what was said in the red chair. After a long and suspenseful wait, the answer was given as “true”.

Fabio Agostini won S/50,000 in the value of the truth. Photo: Capture America

#Fabio #Agostini #question #Mayra #Goñi #won #quotThe #truthquot

It was enough to meet in person so that Mayra Goñi and Fabio Agostini began a relationship at the end of 2017. Despite being seen as very much in love, not everything was rosy for the couple, since seven months after beginning their romance they announced their breakup. Although there was much speculation about their separation, the spanish model He revealed a detail of his sentimental relationship with the national actress.

In 2019, Fabio Agostini was invited to participate in one of the editions of the program “The value of truth“, broadcast on the screens of Latina and hosted by Beto Ortiz. During his time in the red chair, the man born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria answered 21 questions about his sentimental life, which generated various reactions from viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini and Mayra Goñi: why did they end their media relationship?

What was the question to Fabio Agostini with which “The Value of Truth” won?

Throughout the program, the popular “Galáctico” surprised his friends, who accompanied him on the set of Latina, by revealing his adventures with characters from the Peruvian show business. However, he admitted that Mayra Goñi was the love of his life and suffered a lot from the end of their relationship. But that is not all, The Spaniard had to tell a secret to take the S/50,000.

The model came to Beto Ortiz’s space with a clear objective: to answer all the questions in “The value of truth”. Along these lines, the driver congratulated Fabio Agostini for having completed almost the entire questionnaire and answering honestly. For this reason, he asked him if he was willing to continue and win the jackpot, to which the Spaniard said that he was willing to continue without imagining what would come.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Fabio Agostini do after moving away from EEG and television?

“You were unfaithful to Mayra Goñi”, was the last question asked by the driver. Immediately, the influencer replied: “Yeah”. Beto Ortiz repeated the question again, since the polygraph had denied it, but Fabio Agostini reaffirmed what was said in the red chair. After a long and suspenseful wait, the answer was given as “true”.

Fabio Agostini won S/50,000 in the value of the truth. Photo: Capture America

#Fabio #Agostini #question #Mayra #Goñi #won #quotThe #truthquot

It was enough to meet in person so that Mayra Goñi and Fabio Agostini began a relationship at the end of 2017. Despite being seen as very much in love, not everything was rosy for the couple, since seven months after beginning their romance they announced their breakup. Although there was much speculation about their separation, the spanish model He revealed a detail of his sentimental relationship with the national actress.

In 2019, Fabio Agostini was invited to participate in one of the editions of the program “The value of truth“, broadcast on the screens of Latina and hosted by Beto Ortiz. During his time in the red chair, the man born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria answered 21 questions about his sentimental life, which generated various reactions from viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini and Mayra Goñi: why did they end their media relationship?

What was the question to Fabio Agostini with which “The Value of Truth” won?

Throughout the program, the popular “Galáctico” surprised his friends, who accompanied him on the set of Latina, by revealing his adventures with characters from the Peruvian show business. However, he admitted that Mayra Goñi was the love of his life and suffered a lot from the end of their relationship. But that is not all, The Spaniard had to tell a secret to take the S/50,000.

The model came to Beto Ortiz’s space with a clear objective: to answer all the questions in “The value of truth”. Along these lines, the driver congratulated Fabio Agostini for having completed almost the entire questionnaire and answering honestly. For this reason, he asked him if he was willing to continue and win the jackpot, to which the Spaniard said that he was willing to continue without imagining what would come.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Fabio Agostini do after moving away from EEG and television?

“You were unfaithful to Mayra Goñi”, was the last question asked by the driver. Immediately, the influencer replied: “Yeah”. Beto Ortiz repeated the question again, since the polygraph had denied it, but Fabio Agostini reaffirmed what was said in the red chair. After a long and suspenseful wait, the answer was given as “true”.

Fabio Agostini won S/50,000 in the value of the truth. Photo: Capture America

#Fabio #Agostini #question #Mayra #Goñi #won #quotThe #truthquot

It was enough to meet in person so that Mayra Goñi and Fabio Agostini began a relationship at the end of 2017. Despite being seen as very much in love, not everything was rosy for the couple, since seven months after beginning their romance they announced their breakup. Although there was much speculation about their separation, the spanish model He revealed a detail of his sentimental relationship with the national actress.

In 2019, Fabio Agostini was invited to participate in one of the editions of the program “The value of truth“, broadcast on the screens of Latina and hosted by Beto Ortiz. During his time in the red chair, the man born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria answered 21 questions about his sentimental life, which generated various reactions from viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini and Mayra Goñi: why did they end their media relationship?

What was the question to Fabio Agostini with which “The Value of Truth” won?

Throughout the program, the popular “Galáctico” surprised his friends, who accompanied him on the set of Latina, by revealing his adventures with characters from the Peruvian show business. However, he admitted that Mayra Goñi was the love of his life and suffered a lot from the end of their relationship. But that is not all, The Spaniard had to tell a secret to take the S/50,000.

The model came to Beto Ortiz’s space with a clear objective: to answer all the questions in “The value of truth”. Along these lines, the driver congratulated Fabio Agostini for having completed almost the entire questionnaire and answering honestly. For this reason, he asked him if he was willing to continue and win the jackpot, to which the Spaniard said that he was willing to continue without imagining what would come.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Fabio Agostini do after moving away from EEG and television?

“You were unfaithful to Mayra Goñi”, was the last question asked by the driver. Immediately, the influencer replied: “Yeah”. Beto Ortiz repeated the question again, since the polygraph had denied it, but Fabio Agostini reaffirmed what was said in the red chair. After a long and suspenseful wait, the answer was given as “true”.

Fabio Agostini won S/50,000 in the value of the truth. Photo: Capture America

#Fabio #Agostini #question #Mayra #Goñi #won #quotThe #truthquot