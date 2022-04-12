Fabio Agostini and Gino Assereto continue not to tolerate each other and this time they had a strong confrontation during the last broadcast of “This is war”, on April 11. The reality boys told each other live after witnessing an altercation at the end of one of the games.

It all started at the end of one of the reality circuits, the Spaniard approached the microphone of the program to make a claim, as he indicated that Rafael Cardozo had hit him hard on the head while they were competing. This bad action by the Brazilian caused them to take 200 points from the ‘Combatientes’ teams.

Later, Gino came out in defense of his captain and criticized the show’s production for not bringing Bruno Agostini. Given this, Mayra Goñi’s ex-partner responded with everything. “’The Activator’ even injured does it better than you. You are here because he got injured. I hope you called him to say thank you. (…) Please bring the ‘Activator. ‘Activator’, we need you because this guy (Gino), I don’t know what he’s doing here,” said Fabio.

However, who was a partner of Jazmín Pinedo was not intimidated and replied that he always knew he would be the replacement for Aranda: “I accept that I came to replace the ‘Activator’, I accept it live, but you are a crybaby ”, he finished.

Rafael Cardozo hit Fabio Agostini on EEG

Rafael Cardozo provoked a tense moment in EEG, when he wanted to celebrate the point that he won over Fabio Agostini in one of the games, without thinking that his emotion could more than hit the Spaniard in the face. His daring behavior was witnessed by all and caused the production to penalize the ‘Combatants’ teams with 200 points less.

Fabio Agostini and Jossmery Toledo cheated on influencer

Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini were in Arequipa for a show with the tiktoker Valeria Saavedra. However, the young woman was shocked to learn that the EEG participants did not want to share mobility with her and her friends. She thus told her on social networks, where she gave details of her experience working with them.