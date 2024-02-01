Fabio Agostini, a well-known Spanish model, has decided to speak out about the recent controversy in which he was involved by his followers following the ampay of the singer Christian Domínguez with Mary Moncada. In a funny video shared on his social networks, the former warrior requested the collaboration of his friends Mario Irivarren, Said and Austin Palau to lend him a truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon because he would meet a woman, just as happened with the cumbiambero.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals explosive chats between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada: “You are a beauty”

What did Fabio Agostini say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Magaly Medina revealed that, as part of the cumbia singer's alibi, she mentioned that a certain 'Fabio' was the person who had his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon, ampay time, so many believed that he was I was trying of Fabio Agostini.

However, Mary Moncada, protagonist of the ampay in 'Magaly TV, the firm', contradicted this version by stating that, at that time, Christian had looked for her. Thus he denied the singer's version and suggested that the Instagram story he uploaded to expose his defense was simply an excuse.

For this reason, the Spaniard used his social networks to address the controversy and express his opinion in a fun and sarcastic way, as is his style. In the video, Agostini asks his friends to show him his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon. However, everyone rejects his request and even pointed out “that it is too risky.”

“Mario, brother, can you lend me your truck from 5 to 7 in the afternoon, please? I'll give it to you clean”says Fabio to Mario Irivarren, to which the latter responds laughing: “There is no way, brother. Impossible, very dangerous with you. I love you very much man, but no.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco reappears after ampay by Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada, what did she post on Instagram?

The sequence continues to repeat itself with Said and Austin Palao, and with the imitation of Christian Domínguez's words in his much-known video on Instagram. Finally, it all ends with Fabio Agostini joking about the situation and supposedly communicating with the leader of The Great International Orchestra.

“It seems to me that I already know who is going to lend me his truck, this one doesn't fail. Christian Domínguez, this one does lend it to me,” Agostini said very amused.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

Last January 29,Magaly MedinaHe shook the show business by issuing an ampay about Christian Domínguez. In the video you seeMary Moncada, a young woman who lives in the United States, entering the cumbiambero's truck with tinted windows. Later, they stopped on a public street to have privacy. This fact generated great indignation because the Cumbiambero had an affair with Pamela Franco.

“We communicate from time to time. He asked me when I was coming to Lima. We sent each other photos and we answered each other when we could, not all day, obviously”Moncada said emphatically.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Through his official Instagram accountPamela Francoconfirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of Gran Orquesta was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly TV, la firma': he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he said at the beginning.

Pamela Franco is not backing down and will continue with her personal projects. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

#Fabio #Agostini #trolls #Christian #ampaying #young #man #quotBrother #borrow #truck #7quot

Fabio Agostini, a well-known Spanish model, has decided to speak out about the recent controversy in which he was involved by his followers following the ampay of the singer Christian Domínguez with Mary Moncada. In a funny video shared on his social networks, the former warrior requested the collaboration of his friends Mario Irivarren, Said and Austin Palau to lend him a truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon because he would meet a woman, just as happened with the cumbiambero.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals explosive chats between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada: “You are a beauty”

What did Fabio Agostini say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Magaly Medina revealed that, as part of the cumbia singer's alibi, she mentioned that a certain 'Fabio' was the person who had his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon, ampay time, so many believed that he was I was trying of Fabio Agostini.

However, Mary Moncada, protagonist of the ampay in 'Magaly TV, the firm', contradicted this version by stating that, at that time, Christian had looked for her. Thus he denied the singer's version and suggested that the Instagram story he uploaded to expose his defense was simply an excuse.

For this reason, the Spaniard used his social networks to address the controversy and express his opinion in a fun and sarcastic way, as is his style. In the video, Agostini asks his friends to show him his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon. However, everyone rejects his request and even pointed out “that it is too risky.”

“Mario, brother, can you lend me your truck from 5 to 7 in the afternoon, please? I'll give it to you clean”says Fabio to Mario Irivarren, to which the latter responds laughing: “There is no way, brother. Impossible, very dangerous with you. I love you very much man, but no.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco reappears after ampay by Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada, what did she post on Instagram?

The sequence continues to repeat itself with Said and Austin Palao, and with the imitation of Christian Domínguez's words in his much-known video on Instagram. Finally, it all ends with Fabio Agostini joking about the situation and supposedly communicating with the leader of The Great International Orchestra.

“It seems to me that I already know who is going to lend me his truck, this one doesn't fail. Christian Domínguez, this one does lend it to me,” Agostini said very amused.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

Last January 29,Magaly MedinaHe shook the show business by issuing an ampay about Christian Domínguez. In the video you seeMary Moncada, a young woman who lives in the United States, entering the cumbiambero's truck with tinted windows. Later, they stopped on a public street to have privacy. This fact generated great indignation because the Cumbiambero had an affair with Pamela Franco.

“We communicate from time to time. He asked me when I was coming to Lima. We sent each other photos and we answered each other when we could, not all day, obviously”Moncada said emphatically.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Through his official Instagram accountPamela Francoconfirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of Gran Orquesta was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly TV, la firma': he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he said at the beginning.

Pamela Franco is not backing down and will continue with her personal projects. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

#Fabio #Agostini #trolls #Christian #ampaying #young #man #quotBrother #borrow #truck #7quot

Fabio Agostini, a well-known Spanish model, has decided to speak out about the recent controversy in which he was involved by his followers following the ampay of the singer Christian Domínguez with Mary Moncada. In a funny video shared on his social networks, the former warrior requested the collaboration of his friends Mario Irivarren, Said and Austin Palau to lend him a truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon because he would meet a woman, just as happened with the cumbiambero.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals explosive chats between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada: “You are a beauty”

What did Fabio Agostini say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Magaly Medina revealed that, as part of the cumbia singer's alibi, she mentioned that a certain 'Fabio' was the person who had his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon, ampay time, so many believed that he was I was trying of Fabio Agostini.

However, Mary Moncada, protagonist of the ampay in 'Magaly TV, the firm', contradicted this version by stating that, at that time, Christian had looked for her. Thus he denied the singer's version and suggested that the Instagram story he uploaded to expose his defense was simply an excuse.

For this reason, the Spaniard used his social networks to address the controversy and express his opinion in a fun and sarcastic way, as is his style. In the video, Agostini asks his friends to show him his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon. However, everyone rejects his request and even pointed out “that it is too risky.”

“Mario, brother, can you lend me your truck from 5 to 7 in the afternoon, please? I'll give it to you clean”says Fabio to Mario Irivarren, to which the latter responds laughing: “There is no way, brother. Impossible, very dangerous with you. I love you very much man, but no.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco reappears after ampay by Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada, what did she post on Instagram?

The sequence continues to repeat itself with Said and Austin Palao, and with the imitation of Christian Domínguez's words in his much-known video on Instagram. Finally, it all ends with Fabio Agostini joking about the situation and supposedly communicating with the leader of The Great International Orchestra.

“It seems to me that I already know who is going to lend me his truck, this one doesn't fail. Christian Domínguez, this one does lend it to me,” Agostini said very amused.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

Last January 29,Magaly MedinaHe shook the show business by issuing an ampay about Christian Domínguez. In the video you seeMary Moncada, a young woman who lives in the United States, entering the cumbiambero's truck with tinted windows. Later, they stopped on a public street to have privacy. This fact generated great indignation because the Cumbiambero had an affair with Pamela Franco.

“We communicate from time to time. He asked me when I was coming to Lima. We sent each other photos and we answered each other when we could, not all day, obviously”Moncada said emphatically.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Through his official Instagram accountPamela Francoconfirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of Gran Orquesta was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly TV, la firma': he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he said at the beginning.

Pamela Franco is not backing down and will continue with her personal projects. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

#Fabio #Agostini #trolls #Christian #ampaying #young #man #quotBrother #borrow #truck #7quot

Fabio Agostini, a well-known Spanish model, has decided to speak out about the recent controversy in which he was involved by his followers following the ampay of the singer Christian Domínguez with Mary Moncada. In a funny video shared on his social networks, the former warrior requested the collaboration of his friends Mario Irivarren, Said and Austin Palau to lend him a truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon because he would meet a woman, just as happened with the cumbiambero.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals explosive chats between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada: “You are a beauty”

What did Fabio Agostini say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Magaly Medina revealed that, as part of the cumbia singer's alibi, she mentioned that a certain 'Fabio' was the person who had his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon, ampay time, so many believed that he was I was trying of Fabio Agostini.

However, Mary Moncada, protagonist of the ampay in 'Magaly TV, the firm', contradicted this version by stating that, at that time, Christian had looked for her. Thus he denied the singer's version and suggested that the Instagram story he uploaded to expose his defense was simply an excuse.

For this reason, the Spaniard used his social networks to address the controversy and express his opinion in a fun and sarcastic way, as is his style. In the video, Agostini asks his friends to show him his truck between 5 and 7 in the afternoon. However, everyone rejects his request and even pointed out “that it is too risky.”

“Mario, brother, can you lend me your truck from 5 to 7 in the afternoon, please? I'll give it to you clean”says Fabio to Mario Irivarren, to which the latter responds laughing: “There is no way, brother. Impossible, very dangerous with you. I love you very much man, but no.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco reappears after ampay by Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada, what did she post on Instagram?

The sequence continues to repeat itself with Said and Austin Palao, and with the imitation of Christian Domínguez's words in his much-known video on Instagram. Finally, it all ends with Fabio Agostini joking about the situation and supposedly communicating with the leader of The Great International Orchestra.

“It seems to me that I already know who is going to lend me his truck, this one doesn't fail. Christian Domínguez, this one does lend it to me,” Agostini said very amused.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

Last January 29,Magaly MedinaHe shook the show business by issuing an ampay about Christian Domínguez. In the video you seeMary Moncada, a young woman who lives in the United States, entering the cumbiambero's truck with tinted windows. Later, they stopped on a public street to have privacy. This fact generated great indignation because the Cumbiambero had an affair with Pamela Franco.

“We communicate from time to time. He asked me when I was coming to Lima. We sent each other photos and we answered each other when we could, not all day, obviously”Moncada said emphatically.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Through his official Instagram accountPamela Francoconfirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of Gran Orquesta was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly TV, la firma': he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he said at the beginning.

Pamela Franco is not backing down and will continue with her personal projects. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

#Fabio #Agostini #trolls #Christian #ampaying #young #man #quotBrother #borrow #truck #7quot