Fabio Agostini he was the last guest of Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida to their YouTube show “Com FM”. In recent days, the ‘Lord Agostini’ was the sensation of social networks by making a hot collaboration with Mark Vito, who reappeared from the shadows to boost his career as an influencer. In this conversation, Agostini opened up about his time as a reality boy and recalled what he did before trying his luck in the spotlight.

Fabio Agostini reveals that he was a bartender and dishwasher in London

Bruno Agostini’s brother told several of his anecdotes prior to his foray into television. It was there when he said that he was dedicated before entering “This is war” and “Combat”. The “Galactic” reported that at the age of 18 he made the decision to abandon all the comforts he had in his home and undertook a trip to London.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini affirms that he ended his relationship with Mayra Goñi for infidelity: “I couldn’t take it anymore”

In the foreign country, he held two jobs. By day, he was a restaurant dishwasher, and by night, he was a bartender. “I wanted to look for life like crazy (…) I wanted to live new experiences, get out of my comfort zone, have a fucking time. I had a very bad time in London, my father helped me once in a while,” explained the former member of “This is war.”

Fabio described those jobs as “enslaving” after saying that he worked long hours and that his salary did not cover his expenses. Finally, the cold, the high cost of living and the food ended up convincing him to return to his native Spain.

How much did Fabio Agostini earn in “Combate”?

After being left out of the reality show “Calle 7”, Fabio Agostini reported that a Peruvian agency contacted him with the producers of “Combate” in order to join the ranks of the reality show.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini fulfills a fan’s dream and adopts Mark Vito as a “new disciple”: “Things are coming”

“They offered me $3,000,” revealed Fabio Agostini. He took advantage of that job offer to negotiate the admission of his brother Bruno Agostini. “They accepted both of us, 3,000 each (…) They paid our tickets and we came to ‘Combate’. I left with joy,” he added.

#Fabio #Agostini #reveals #worked #dishwasher #London #wanted #comfort #zone