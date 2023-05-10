This Tuesday, May 9, there was a tense moment in “America Today” due to a cross between Janet Barboza and the guest Fabio Agostini. It turns out that the host minimized the content that the tiktoker also offers on OnlyFans by highlighting that she “only showed her biceps” in the clips and that she was not risking something more sensual, characteristic of the platform. These comments were not taken in the best way. Therefore, the new friend of Mark Vito did not remain silent.

“I take back what I said (…) It has stung,” said ‘Retoquitos’. However, this was not enough for Agostini. “Barboza, if you want to see more than just some biceps and abs, I’ll show you some photos I have on my mobile and you can clear up the doubt if you want”, The model responded at first. “To me, if they give me, I will give double. I will not remain silent (…) Give thanks that your producer is here and I won’t keep quiet. Here we are all equal, ”he added. In the end, they had to cut off the interview and Christian Domínguez came over to calm down his friend.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini: why did you decide to travel to London and what did you do in that city?

Why did Fabio Agostini end his relationship with Mayra Goñi?

In 2018, Fabio Agostini and Mayra Goñi were one of the most favorite couples in show business, however, for the moment their love story ended without revealing the reasons, at least until now. In a recent interview with the “COM FM” podcast, the tiktoker slipped that everything would have been due to infidelity on the part of the actress.

Mayra Goñi and Fabio Agostini were together for several months. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“The relationship ended because I said I wanted to end it, I couldn’t take it anymore. At the time I said that I had heard things, I did not say that it was like that. I heard it, and it’s that I’m not stupid, I don’t suck my thumb. I said what friends of mine informed me, ”she expressed.

#Fabio #Agostini #responds #Janet #minimized #content #OnlyFans #bitten