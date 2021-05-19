After his elimination before ‘Chikiplum’ in The artist of the year, Fabio Agostini stepped on the set of Amor y fuego to talk about an intimate bond with the model Paula Manzanal.

During the conversation, Gigi Miter asked him if he would return to This is war. In this regard, the Spanish said yes if the economic condition is favorable.

“For obvious money, if they make me a good contract, yes, I deserve it and I am worth it ”, answered Fabio Agostini.

Indeed, Rodrigo González took advantage of his statement to mention the possibilities he would have Peter fajardo about an alleged hiring. In this regard, the foreigner avoided talking about the producer of the reality show.

“I don’t know Rodrigo, I have eaten my head because there are people who do worse things and they are still there and my thing is things of show and nonsense. I’m not going to speak ill of Peter, he will have his reasons ”, replied the model.

Fabio Agostini apologizes to Paula Manzanal

Fabio Agostini stepped on the set of Magaly TV, signed it last Monday, May 17, to talk about his approach with Paula Manzanal.

The former participant of This is War confirmed that he is dating the model. As well, he revealed that he apologized for his sharing towards her.

“I regretted it and I did tell him … it seems like a man to do it, and I say it again: ‘Excuse me’, because it was stupid. It is a man to say, I have matured a little ”, he commented to Magaly Medina.

Fabio Agostini, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.