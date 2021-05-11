After Paula Manzanal confirmed that she is dating Fabio Agostini and that she does not rule out a relationship with him, the former reality boy spoke about his true feelings towards the young mother.

The Spanish appeared in America today and participated in a fun game called Myth or truth. During the sequence, Bruno Agostini’s younger brother was approached by Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza, who wanted to know more about his closeness with Manzanal.

In the midst of the dynamics, Fabio Agostini He revealed that he has future plans with the model, after he offered him his house in Spain.

“She told me that she was going to Ibiza, Mykonos, I told her: ‘You need to know the Canary Islands, which is the same thing as Ibiza, and if you want, you can come and I’ll be your guide. Anyone is invited. Christian Domínguez only if he is single ”, said the model.

Likewise, Fabio Agostini confessed that he is very attracted to Paula Manzanal. “She is a beautiful girl, anyone can tell you. I once had something with Paula because I liked it. I like Paula, ”he said to the surprise of the drivers of America today.

It is worth mentioning that rumors of a possible relationship were unleashed when Fabio kissed Paula during his participation in The Artist of the Year. This situation intensified when the Spaniard was caught carrying a bouquet of roses to Manzanal for Mother’s Day.

Paula Manzanal compliments Fabio Agostini

Paula Manzanal said that Fabio Agostini He appeared in her life at the right time: “He is very cute, he is funny, he is affectionate, we have chemistry, we get along well. It came at the right time. Bring me flowers, it’s very cute. I don’t rule out anything and I don’t think he either, and let’s see what happens, for now I’m calm. I’m not telling you that Fabio is with me, that he’s my boyfriend or anything … there is no denying that he is handsome, but he came into my life at the right time”, He commented on the Magaly Medina program.

