After confirm his relationship with influencer Paula Manzanal, Fabio Agostini chatted with Magaly medina to give more details of the romantic moments he lives with the model.

Speaking to the ATV space from the Canary Islands, the Spanish model revealed that both have planned to live together and buy a house in the European region.

“ We want to buy a house here in the Canary Islands (…) The thing is serious, she is having a great time, she fell in love with the island, fell in love with the weather, fell in love with everything and said: ‘Hey, here we have to stay,’ “said the foreigner.

Also, he talked about his feelings towards the influencer and the trip she made to meet her family. “He came here, we had an incredible time, we went to the beach with my parents, we went to dinner,” he said. Agostini.

In their social networks, the couple confirmed their relationship with photographs in which they are seen showing affection. “Thank you for changing my gray days, Fabio Agostini,” he wrote Apple orchard on his Instagram post.

“Until finally he came to Gran Canaria. I love you, little doll ”, he put Agostini in your post.

Paula Manzanal rules out being pregnant

After confirming her relationship with the Spanish model, a rumor was generated that the young influencer was pregnant. In this regard, Manzanal denied the statement released by Bruno Agostini.

“How am I going to be pregnant? We made a joke on Bruno and he believed it ”, was his answer in a telephone interview for América Espectáculos.

