They can’t believe it! Users are still shocked after seeing the radical change of Mark Vito. From becoming clearly involved in issues related to the Fuerza Popular political party through his ex-wife, Keiko Fujimori, now it has gone viral on social networks and in each TikTok it publishes it exceeds a million views. His new physique and charisma for the camera have made show business characters, such as Fabio Agostini, want to collaborate with him.

Recently, the ex-participant of “This is war” recorded two videos with him. In the first they show his developed muscles and place in the description: “The awakening of the force”. While in the second they both show the scenic side of him when trying to flirt with the camera. The comments and ‘likes’ did not wait. “Mark followed the teachings of the lord and tematch”, “Mark, you have a beautiful smile, vaccinate me now, haha”, “Mark is still all shy”, “The perfect duo”, some wrote.

Hosts of “America Today” praise Mark Vito’s physique

The “America Today” program issued a report in which passers-by commented on Mark Vito’s new physique and assured that he is at his best and even encouraged him to create an OnlyFans account. At the end of the video, Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza supported the opinions of the public, while “Giselo” brought a mannequin of Keiko Fujimori’s ex and put it next to him as a replacement for Christian Domínguez.