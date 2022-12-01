One of the most beloved old anime by many Latin American fans is that of Mikami the Ghostbusters. Especially for her protagonist, Reiko Mikami, who despite the passing of years still appears in fan arts and one or another cosplay.

Perhaps if the series did not have so much time – it came out in April 1993 – the aforementioned would be more abundant. In Japan it is called G.S. Mikami and is the work of Toei Animation, the studio of dragonball.

In total it covered 45 episodes and in turn is based on the manga by Takashi Shiina, called Ghost Sweeper Mikami: Gokuraku Daisakusen!! This story is a mix of horror, comedy and a lot of fanservice.

Much of the latter is focused on Mikami, a courageous and also a domineering woman. She not only stands out for having great beauty but also for being very greedy. It’s why she has the ghostbusting business of hers.

This leaves him very good money and takes advantage of not only the abilities he has but also some power objects that he has in his hands, such as a very special rod, earrings and even an amulet.

But her abilities don’t end there, she can even travel through time and use magical seals. She does all this with a splurge of glamour, but also with a good dose of humour. It’s not uncommon for Mikami to occasionally get a cosplay.

Mikami The Ghostbusters Reappears Thanks to Fabibi Cosplay

The cosplay of Mikami the Ghostbusters What we bring you this time is a contribution from Fabibi World Cosplay (@fabibiworldcosplay). Technically, it is not a very complicated interpretation.

All because Reiko’s design is simple. A large wig with orange hair that falls to the sides is necessary. At least two strands must appear towards the front; the hair has to frame her face.

You can not miss a purple dress with a neckline and short skirt, as well as a necklace. The latter should have a green hue stone but here it is purple.

The aforementioned is what can be seen in this interpretation of Reiko Mikami. Perhaps all that is needed is the rod. But it’s still a pretty decent recreation.

In addition to Mikami the Ghostbusters we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.