The story of Fabián Coy, 32 years old, hides a paradox. And it is not that, being Colombian, he has spent almost 22 months fighting to defend Ukraine. He emigrated to Spain in 2021 because he wanted to “change society.” A soldier by profession, with experience as an escort in transport companies, he arrived one day when he somehow got fed up with his country. “In Spain,” he says in an old bunker converted into a restaurant, in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, “I felt calm for the first time.” Coy, born near Villavicencio, in the Colombian department of Meta, refers to security and violence in the streets. “The value of life changes everything,” he continues, “when you lose it, it's hard to get it back.” Here is the paradox: he is aware that the value of his life is also different; that death is around him. “Yes, I know,” he admits, “but what I wanted to do in Ukraine was add one plus one, do my bit, I knew I wasn't going to save the country alone.” He responded to Volodymyr Zelensky's call from foreigners three days after Russia invaded. When Coy arrived at the front he thought he would last three months. He was wrong.

A handful of meters from the border control next to the Polish town of Przemysl, already in Ukrainian territory, one of the first booths in sight is the one for recruiting foreigners. Since February 27, 2022, when Zelensky opened his ranks to “friends of peace and democracy” who wanted to fight, foreigners from half the world have enlisted. The numbers of these brigade members are confidential for security reasons, but Kiev has reported that men from around 55 countries have joined the levy, with a special weight of Americans, British, Canadians and Poles, but also Portuguese, Norwegians, Finns, Croatians, Australians, New Zealanders, Taiwanese, Mexicans, Brazilians, Japanese, Spanish and Colombians. Salaries vary depending on the time and the service provided, but the figure is around 2,500 euros per month.

The secrecy about the origin of these soldiers is often revealed when they lie dead. But sometimes not even that. Last Thursday, Moscow recalled the French ambassador for consultations after reporting that he had killed several Frenchmen. Paris denied it. And it is not surprising because even Coy himself died once, as reported by Russian military blogs. With name and surname. Needless to say, it wasn't true. The Kremlin referred to these Frenchmen as “mercenaries.” Coy makes a difference between someone who fights without worrying about the side, for money, the mercenary, and someone who defends a cause with his experience in combat, like him. His, he insists, is “freedom.”

“Come tomorrow”

“I remember right after Russia attacked,” Coy continues, “my grandmother said to me, 'You're going to go to that war, right?'” At that time, this Colombian was still living in Madrid, working as he could – home delivery, salesman at a food fair, painter… – and preparing to one day join the Spanish army, and his grandmother, at least that one. day, the eldest denied him. The truth is that, since he was a child, he wanted to go to war, in general. In particular, with Ukraine, everything happened very quickly. Coy preserves the message with which, on February 27, he informed the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid that he wanted to fight. “Come tomorrow,” they told him. Within days he joined a humanitarian convoy and left for the fight. “I told myself that he had come to Europe to live here,” he explains, “and I had to defend it because after Ukraine others would come.”

Selfie photograph of Fabián Coy with some of his comrades from his unit in the International Legion, in eastern Ukraine, in an image provided.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Coy's life has too many things for his 32 years. She was born in a tremendously disadvantaged and humble place. His father died from a health problem when he was only four years old, and a few years later his stepfather died at the hands of the Colombian guerrilla. He enlisted in the army when he came of age and fought the FARC for three years patrolling in the jungle. He left because he didn't believe in how things were done. When he raised some money he wanted to travel in his uniform to Iraq, but his girlfriend at the time became pregnant and had a daughter about whom Coy only speaks. Life changed and he started working as an escort for 500 euros a month, a salary that gave him enough to live on, although not enough to keep him. Three years ago, a cousin called him from Madrid and encouraged him to emigrate.

The website of the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, the official name of this body of foreigners, establishes four steps for enlistment: fill out a form, scan the passport, gather documents that demonstrate military experience, and send everything to an address. Candidates between 18 and 60 years old are sought; no history or chronic diseases; in good shape. If they know how to fight, the better, although it is not essential. On November 30, the legion uploaded this message to social networks: “From now on you can apply [enviar una solicitud] speaking only Spanish, it is not necessary to speak English and/or Ukrainian.” Asked about this, Coy admits that, in his company, Bravo, unless recommended, you had to arrive with good English, and he has it.

Foreign recruits continue to arrive at the front, among them many Spanish speakers. For young South Americans with experience in battle it can be an opportunity to make money. Colombia, after decades of conflict with the FARC, also has a populated army and many men who have extensive experience in guerrilla warfare and against drug trafficking, also thanks to American training.

Coy is alive, but he can't say the same for many of his unitmates. He jumps in his story from one mission to another; from his first training in the west of the country to the bombing at the Yavoriv base, from which he narrowly escaped — “no foreigners died as Russia said,” he maintains; from the successful counteroffensive on Kharkiv, in which he participated and of which he keeps many videos, to the battle on the banks of the Siversky Donets River, in the Donbas region. He stops to remember, among others, his partner Eric, one of the company's leaders; a brave fighter who seemed invincible. The operation was difficult that day. “I called my family and told them to pray for me because I might not come back,” says Coy. “When we arrived at the disembarkation point we heard on the radio that Eric had fallen due to a mine.” The bomb did not kill him, but a guided missile did that hit him squarely during the evacuation.

Way back

Not everything is hand-to-hand warfare on the front. There are periods of training, of preparation for an assault; There are many companies that follow each other in the same battle. And there are breaks too. In one of them, Coy took a break in the city of Kharkiv. One of the company vehicles took him to the city and he began walking through the streets in search of a hotel. Many were closed or damaged by bombing. He finally found one open and there he went. During those days he began to become intimate with one of the receptionists, Caterina. “I saw that she was pretty and we started talking, then hanging out…” Within a year they had married. “Maybe it's something that has also changed in Ukraine,” reflects Coy, “people live day to day.”

But he continued with his Bravo comrades, fighting every battle. That is until last October. Losses like Eric's or many of the Brazilians in his unit made him reach a very simple conclusion: “Continuing there,” he says, “only guaranteed me one thing: dying.” Listening to Coy's testimony, a valuable piece of war history, one might wonder why death did not fall to him. Sometimes it was coincidence. “On many occasions,” he says, trying to find an answer, “the one who, because he had more energy, changed my position, was the one who finally died.”

“What do you think could be behind something like that?”

―God, I am a very believer. Also experience and a little luck.

Last week, Coy began the trip back to Spain with Caterina, who was a few weeks pregnant. They want to start a new life on the Spanish Mediterranean coast. He's fine. Physically, he has a problem with his hearing system as a result of the noise from the artillery; but he is in shape. Also psychologically, because he is satisfied with what he did. “I feel concerned for my friends at the front,” he admits, opening a crack to temperance, “but I am more prepared for what follows. What I have seen is very strong and I want to rest. “I don't see myself fighting anymore, I have already cheated death a lot.”

Fabián Coy (right) posed with one of his companions from his International Legion unit, in eastern Ukraine, in an image provided.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_