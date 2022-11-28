It didn’t go well. Fabianne Hayashida talked about the time when she was part of the remembered program “Combat”. The popular ‘Chinita’ he opened his heart in a YouTube interview and she admitted that the teasing she suffered on the show led her to question many things about her body.

The child entertainer also said that she was trying to cope with the situation in the best possible way in front of the cameras, but that, deep down, the comments to which she was subjected deeply hurt her.

What did Fabianne Hayashida say?

The model referred to her time as a reality girl. In that sense, she pointed out that the jokes they made about her body were very painful, especially since she was a teenager.

“They traumatized me a lot with the issue of my body, I was a girl between 17 and 18 years old, obviously I did not have the body of Paloma Fiuza or Alejandra Baigorria. (…) I took it as a joke, but mentally not ”, Fabianne admitted on “Moloko podcast”.

Hayashida recounted that the teasing was engraved in her mind to the point that she decided to have surgery on her bust and buttocks to feel “prettier”.

“ It was the ugly duckling of Combate. They said: ‘The wonderful Alejandra Baigorria and Paloma’s great body… and ‘China’. I laughed because I knew it was a character. I would laugh in front of the cameras, but I would come home and say ‘I’m ugly, maybe nobody will love me’. I didn’t understand it at the time, but analyzing things affected me a lot, ”she said.

However, the aesthetic procedures did not make her feel happy with her body and this year she decided to remove the implants in her buttocks.

“It was the first thing I did, it was super painful. I told my husband: ‘This is not me.’ He stopped me like that or covered me, but on camera he was different. That didn’t add up, it wasn’t mine.” added the former cabin crew member.

Fabianne Hayashida belonged to the first generation of ATV Combat members. Photo: Composition LR/Shot Fabianne Hayashida/TikTok

Why did you quit “Combat”?

In 2014, Fabianne Hayashida made public her resignation from “Combat”. Through her social networks, the popular “China” said goodbye to her followers and said that the reasons for her departure were due to an injury she had on her shoulder and the search for new opportunities.

“Thank you for all your support, you really have no idea how happy I am for all your love. It’s been two years in ‘Combate’ from which I’ve learned a lot, I’ve grown as a person. I am retiring due to my shoulder injury and because I want to look for new opportunities, new things,” the Twitter post read. What did the young woman do?

Why did Fabianne Hayashida resign from Latam?

“I went into a state of stress, I couldn’t find my life anymore,” said Fabianne Hayashida when talking about the impact of her work in Latam.

As he explained, during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), he developed two ventures: Somos Mara (sportswear) and Pàs (girdles). “We are a team of seven people and I was not there. It was never there!” This is due to the complicated schedules that required him to be a cabin crew member in Latam. “My life depended on the airline.”

In this sense, Fabianne Hayashida affirmed that she had already completed her cycle. “I’m much calmer,” she said. She also pointed out that her decision to resign had been putting her off for months, despite the fact that she had already discussed it with her husband Mario Rangel and her psychologist.

Fabianne Hayashida: “A person treated me super badly”

Former reality show girl Fabianne Hayashida was candid in stating that the trigger for her resigning was an altercation she had with another person.

“A person treated me super bad. I felt very humiliated. I did not deserve it and I am super sensitive, ”she expressed. “I’m not here for someone to come and treat me like this,” she added.

Who mistreated Fabianne Hayashida in Latam?

The event referred to by Fabianne Hayashida happened at the beginning of the month. On October 4, she posted a video on TikTok in which she explained that this person made her cry. As she pointed out, she took what happened as a divine sign to stop postponing her resignation and make it effective.

“I was a little sad because a person from the crew treated me a little badly and it made me cry. So the whole ‘weekend’ (weekend) I was affected. In fact, I know that these things should not affect me, but I am super sensitive. So never allow anyone to make you feel bad or humiliate you,” said the young entrepreneur.

Fabianne Hayashida: what does her husband Mario Rangel do and how did they start their romance?

Fabianne Hayashida Not only did she become known for participating in the now-defunct “Combate” and “This is war”. The popular ‘Chinita’ started on the small screen when she started dancing in “Reyes del show” with Miguel ‘Conejo’ Rebosio at just 16 years old. After moving away from television, the former reality girl surprised by announcing her commitment to Mario Rangel.

At the beginning of 2021, the former cabin crew member received a proposal from her boyfriend during a yacht ride and then announced that they would marry civilly at the end of that same year. Now, Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Rangel dream of their religious marriage that would be planned for 2024. Next, we will tell you how their love story began.

How did Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Rangel’s romance begin?

After having ended a long love relationship, her friend told her that a person close to her wanted to meet her. After learning that she had a suitor, Fabianne Hayashida went to a nightclub, where businessman Mario Rangel had the opportunity to greet her for the first time.

“I had already seen him through photos, but when I got to the club, I greeted him and he was all nervous. But they had already told me about him, I knew who he was, what his family was like, it seemed good to me. He was very polite with me and I liked that, ”he said.