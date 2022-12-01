Fabianne Hayashida She was one of the most beloved and popular participants of the reality show “Combate”. However, more than one has been surprised by the statements of “China” after she revealed the salary she received for being part of the program.

How much did Fabianne Hayashida earn in “Combat”?

“In ‘Combate’ they paid me very little. They would pay me $1,000 and at one point I was the star next to Zumba. For this reason, one day I plucked up my courage and went to ask for a raise. I asked that they pay me $3,500 or I would leave”, were the words of Fabianne Hayashida.

Likewise, the now businesswoman maintained that she initially accepted said salary because it was the beginning of her career on television.

Fabianne Hayashida belonged to the first generation of ATV Combat members. Photo: Composition LR/Shot Fabianne Hayashida/TikTok

Why did Fabianne Hayashida quit “Combate”?

La “Chinita” made public her departure from the reality show in 2014. Through her social networks, Fabianne said goodbye to her followers through an extensive message and explained that the reasons for her resignation were due to a complicated injury that he had on his shoulder.

He also specified that he wanted to look for other job options. “I am retiring due to my shoulder injury and because I want to look for new opportunities, new things,” read her Twitter post.

Why did Fabianne Hayashida quit being a cabin crew?

The former television figure said the following: “I entered a picture of stress, I could no longer give my life.” Likewise, Fabianne Hayashida affirmed that she had already completed her cycle as a worker in Latam. “I’m much calmer.” In the same way, she had contemplated this decision but she had been putting it off. She is now dedicated to her two ventures.