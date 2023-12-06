Fabianne Hayashida She surprised her followers a few days ago by announcing the end of her marriage to Mario Rangel. The former reality girl made it clear that the breakup took place on the best terms and that she will stay at her parents’ house until January, when she looks for a new home to restart her life.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabianne Hayashida and her husband, Mario, will divorce: ex-combatant breaks his silence

What did Fabianne Hayashida say after moving?

Fabianne Hayashida told in his stories instagram who is having a healthy divorce. For this reason, he wanted to share this entire process with his followers. “As you know, I’m 29 years old, I’m a young girl, and sometimes some people say that I’m missing the point, but no.I want to show you the process of a healthy divorce, Because in truth everything has been very healthy, too healthy I would say, so I want to show you the process,” he said.

“You don’t see what lies beyond, the move, leaving your former home, returning for a while with your parents until you look for something for yourself, rebuilding yourself, healing yourself, but always with love, remembering all the good things. That’s what I want to show in these stories, that I wasn’t going to do it, but I’m going to do it because I think they deserve it and Women are too strong, what a beast!”he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabianne Hayashida and the expensive gift she received from her husband: “I love him!”

Why did Fabianne Hayashida break up with her husband?

Fabianne Hayashida She became famous for her participation in ‘Combate’, the first reality competition show in Peru. She then moved away from the small screen and dedicated herself to her own business. She always kept in touch with her fans on social media, who followed her personal successes. Among them, she met at her wedding to Mario, her husband, whom she married in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family and close friends. However, she recently surprised by announcing that that relationship is over.

“I wanted to tell you that Mario and I have decided to separate. I put it through these means, because, just as I expressed my relationship here, I am aware of the support received as a couple. We are respectfully initiating the divorce papers. We ended our relationship on good terms.but I am not going to comment on it, since I will not answer questions and I ask you to respect our decision,” he said.

Fabianne Hayashida announces the end of her relationship. Photo: Fabianne Hayashida/Instagram

#Fabianne #Hayashida #moved #marriage #Women #strongquot