Fabianne Hayashida surprised her social media followers by announcing that she ended her marriage to Mario Rangel at the end of November. At first, the former reality girl clarified that she was on good terms with her ex-husband; However, a few days passed and She was upset by what she discovered about him.. Below, in this note, find out what happened and how this situation has affected the popular 'China' from the defunct program 'Combate'.

What did Fabianne Hayashida discover about her ex-husband?

Through their social networks, Fabianne Hayashida She said that she is affected by the separation process from her ex-husband Mario. “I'm pretty bad, sad, I've lost a lot of weight. “It's having a really hard time getting up, I'm not hungry or hungry, I can't sleep.”he initially maintained.

In this regard, the popular 'China' maintained that although a few days ago she discovered a 'secret' from her ex-partner, “Before going to the conciliation, she saw something that also collapsed her”.

Will Fabianne Hayashida testify for any entertainment program?

Fabianne Hayashida He said through his social networks that he has learned several things about his ex-partner that caused him discomfort. Along those lines, the former reality girl pointed out that she received an invitation from several entertainment programs.

“You can't imagine the helplessness I have because of everything I've seen and read now… I've been invited to all the programs: 'Amor y fuego', 'América hoy' and 'Arriba mi gente'. I haven't gone out of respect “For Mario, oh, well. I have so much anger and so much rage.” were the words of the popular 'China'.

What decision did Fabianne Hayashida make after announcing her divorce?

Through their social networks, Fabianne Hayashida He told what his decision was following their separation. Along these lines, the 29-year-old former reality girl showed her suitcases and revealed that she was going to move out of home which she shared with her ex-husband Mario Rangel.

“You don't see what lies beyond, the move, leaving your former home, returning for a while with your parents until you look for something for yourself, rebuilding yourself, healing yourself, but always with love, remembering all the good things. That's what I want to show in these stories, that I wasn't going to do it, but I'm going to do it because I think they deserve it and women are too strong, what a beast!” he added.

