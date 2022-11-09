Great emotion in the communities where the girl was well known

The communities of Brandizzo and Settimo Torinese are in mourning for the disappearance of Fabiana Zampathe 30-year-old girl who loves dance which died due to a neoplasm that had struck her. Her funeral will be held on the morning of Thursday 10 November: family and friends will say goodbye to the young woman.

Everyone remembers Fabiana as a sunny girl, an older sister to her pupils of the dance school, which was his whole life. She was only 30 years old when she died, on the night between Sunday 6 and Monday 7 November 2022, from a neoplasm discovered only a few months ago.

Not only the girls of the dance school say goodbye Dancing on the world of Brandizzo, Thomas, her boyfriend, met in Parma in 2015 and with whom she was soon to get married. But she also leaves her mother Loredana, her father Alberto, her brother Luca, and her grandfather Tonino.

Fabiana graduated four years ago in Educational Sciences. He taught in kindergartens in the area, even if his greatest passion was dance, so much so that he wanted to open a school, with the support of his family. Many awards and recognitions obtained.

The young woman is remembered thus by the mayor of Brandizzo:

Today Brandizzo is sad. Today the Mayor of Brandizzo, a father, is very sad. I dare not imagine, and I cannot do it, the deep, unbridgeable pain that struck Fabiana’s family, friends and acquaintances. Today I don’t really want to think and believe that life is also this. I can’t believe that life brings you so much bitterness, sadness and injustice. Yes, because dying at the age of 30, in the maximum splendor of a woman’s life, of a person with a great desire to do things for others, is not right. Today is a very sad day. At least for me.

Fabiana Zampa’s funeral will take place on Thursday 10 November 2022, at 11 am, at the parish of Santa Maria. Church located in the Borgo Nuovo district, a Settimo Torinesein the province of Turin, in Piedmont, where Fabiana lived.

Family members, friends, acquaintances will then accompany her to the temple of Mappano, also in the province of Mappano, for the rite of cremation and the last farewell to the young woman.