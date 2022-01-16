A girl from Sanremo has become a symbol for many peers: “I’m not afraid to show myself, I tell everyone to surround yourself with healthy love”

Sanremo – Fabiana Negrini, twenty-one, from Sanremo and a lilac bow on her heart. “Anorexia is a disease. It is not a choice“. Thus begins his story, the story of a battle won against an evil that entered his life almost seven years ago, in a subtle, unconscious way. As happens every day to many other girls, unfortunately more than one is led to think.

“It was 2014, I was 15. I started throwing away the snack at school, refusing dinner. I was living in an unstable family environment at that time. My parents often quarreled and my requests were often unheard. The sudden weight loss was a consequence ». A way to feel accepted by others, an unspoken claim of affection.

An uneasiness that was wearing her out, now not only emotionally but physically at the same time and that led her, in October 2015, to her first hospitalization at the Center for Eating Disorders and Adolescents in Pietra Ligure. Three months in this facility wasn’t enough for quench that hunger for desperate love. The little voice in her head that forbade her to eat because “everything was under control”, despite its 53 kg by 1.67 cm, had not died out.

“Back home I started suffering from hyperactivityContinues Fabiana, her voice broken by emotion at those painful memories. His neck and left arm had lost the ability to move. The musculature was non-existent. «My psychologist, Dr. Marco Ravera, was a fundamental figure in my treatment path. One day he showed up at my house and literally saved me ». As of July 2016, Fabiana was only 27kg of bones.

Her doctor rescued her from death, forcing her to a second hospitalization, lasted six months, between medicine and intensive care at the Borea hospital in Sanremo and then again in the structure of the Eating Disorders Center at the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure. A feeding tube and a drip were his companions on the adventure. Two elements who would become her best friends, giving her a second chance at life.

Testimonial of a battle against eating disorders, Fabiana tells her story daily on social media. He shows his body injured by that disease without fear or shame to 25,000 followers. “I know it’s an unusual practice to show yourself for who you are on Instagram. Many people write to me, ask me for advice, I think precisely because I am myself. I try to encourage the guys who are struggling with this problem to get up again. I receive many messages of thanks ». Fabiana feels honored by the words that so many young people address to her.

An example of strength, of rebirth. He concludes his story by saying to all young people: “Be more selfish and surround yourself with healthy love”.