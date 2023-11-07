Independiente Santa Fe is going through strong turbulencethe consequences of the recent losses of some players from the capital team continue to have an impact.

This happened after several of them took a vacation, and practically, with just one game left to conclude the BetPlay League season, despite not being completely eliminated from the semifinal home runs.

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

As an institution it hurt me because they did not value the work I did during the year

Last week, Fabián Viáfara confirmed his departure from Independiente Santa Fe through his social networks, adding more uncertainty to the team’s future. However, the player spoke in the media and was honest about his departure from the lion, after the winger was one of the most important players of the entire year.

“I’m leaving a little sad, because the truth is I think I did things well in Santa Fe. But hey, maybe in some places they don’t value you, but suddenly there will be someone who cares about you and loves you. As an institution it hurt me because they did not value the work I did during the year, because I also had good empathy with both the institution, the city, and the fans,” Viáfara said in an interview with The Vbar Caracol.

And he revealed that there is no clarity about the reasons for his departure: “Why am I leaving Santa Fe, because the coach who arrives, according to what the president of the club tells me, is that he doesn’t want to count on me. The coach who had barely played three games at the time, he arrives, he was not with me all year, he did not know me, he did not know how I performed, I cannot point out him and I cannot say anything to him, he is arriving with his decisions and with his things that is respectable. But to the institution, as such, that has been with me for a year, that knows the process from which I came, that knows how I behaved as a player and as a person, in that aspect I do feel that it was a little unfair, because the numbers are, The statistics are there and no one fights against that.”

In addition, he spoke about the case that Hugo Rodallega is experiencing, who could leave the cardinal club. “Respecting what he says, a colleague who I have a lot of respect for and who is an example for all Colombians, even though we are from the same city, the short time we shared in Santa Fe we managed to build a good relationship. He has his reasons for saying what he expressed at the time and I share it 100%.”.

Viáfara explained that they announced their departure after they were given a surprise vacation: “Last Monday we arrived for normal training and the president held a meeting in which he stated that there was a vacation scheduled, 90% of the players went on vacation. When they give me that vacation letter, obviously I am no longer a child in this, I already knew that this did not bring anything good. On Wednesday I meet with the president, with Méndez, and he tells me what the teacher says, when he tells me, I already corroborate what I once thought. I never spoke to the teacher, I never asked him and I’m not interested in doing so either, he is a person who is arriving in Santa Fe and will rely on statistics and videos to know which players he wants to have and that is respectable.”.

Although he is not the only player to leave Santa Fe, other important elements over the course of the year, such as José Aja and Christian Marrugo, have already confirmed their non-continuity for the year 2024. The capital club faces the need to take advantage to the maximum of their basic strength.

This is seen as a crucial strategy ahead of their final League match against Once Caldas in their stadium, as well as for the start of next year’s preseason.

The 31-year-old from Valle del Cauca was with the Cardinal team this year between the League, Cup and Sudamericana in 46 games. In which he participated with a goal and two assists during the two semesters with Independiente Santa Fe.

SPORTS

