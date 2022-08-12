Contacts between Neapolitans and Parisians for Spanish are frequent. The sale of him would generate changes in the median area. Then there is no alternative to Anguissa, Giuntoli works on two hypotheses

Contacts between Napoli and PSG for the passage of Fabian Ruiz to the French are frequent. We reason on a fixed basis, bonus and also on the Navas affair which could remain disconnected from that of the Spaniard but also possibly constitute an appendix to it in some way. For Fabian Ruiz, the request of Napoli is from 25 to 30 million, the Parisian offer slightly lower but all the parties involved have an interest in crossing the finish line also because the player’s contract with the blue club will expire in 2023.

dating game – The sale of the Iberian midfielder will generate a series of changes in Napoli’s median both from a technical and a tactical point of view. For a 4-2-3-1 like the one Spalletti has in mind, in fact, two internal dribbles and substance are needed and in the classic “couple game” at the moment there is an uncovered box. Yes, because Zielinski would be on the trocar the alternative to Raspadori, Elmas on the left the reserve of Kvaratskhelia but there would be no alternative to Anguissa, a pure “matchmaker”. See also Mauro Icardi, relegated to PSG and in trouble due to his separation: why doesn't he play?

two names – Lobotka will be the titular director, Demme the Slovakian’s reserve but who will be the Cameroonian’s alter ego? At the moment, Giuntoli is essentially working on two hypotheses: Nandez and Ndombele. Different players but both able to play that role well even if the Cagliari player has more dynamism and the former Lyon more physicality. Of course, Ndombele would be preferred not only for tonnage but also for “level” and international experience, but he earns a blunder and therefore Tottenham should meet Napoli at the end of the transfer market with a loan plus the right to redeem and a large part of the salary to cargo of Londoners. Definitely easier to deal with Nandez with Giulini, also because the player has long ago made it clear that he would like to stay in Serie A and that Naples teases him.

